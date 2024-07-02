Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Hunter King's Life

When Hunter King was just 20, she allegedly came forward about the workplace harassment she got from her "The Young and the Restless" co-star Michael Muhney. In 2014, TMZ reported that Muhney was let go from the show after he allegedly groped King on two different occasions, while also bullying her. King wasn't the only castmate who apparently complained about Muhney, who was on thin ice at the time for his behavior, according to sources. They shared with the outlet that King's report was the "straw that broke the camel's back," and led to his firing.

Advertisement

Muhney played Adam Newman on the beloved soap, and as a fan-favorite character, his followers were quick to blame King for his departure. Because of all the hateful tweets, Muhney posted on his X (now Twitter) in 2018 that the rumors weren't true. "People sending hateful tweets to @HunterHaleyKing about me must STOP. That internet rumor was FALSE. It never happened. She NEVER made those accusations. She's a talented actress, let her do her job without this nonsense," he wrote. Whether it was true or not, it was tragic that King had to deal with any of that in the first place.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Advertisement