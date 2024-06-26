Hallmark's Chiefs Christmas Flick: Sizzling Lead Stars Are Major Travis & Taylor Vibes
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's all-American romance seems like something straight out of a Hallmark movie, and now, it actually will be. The rom-com makers and the NFL have partnered to present "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" in December 2024, and while it's not an exact depiction of the international pop star and tight end's love story, it's awfully similar.
The rom-com follows Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, as she vies for her family's spot as the Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year." The football team's Director of Fan Engagement, Derrick, played by Tyler Hines, is in charge of determining Higman and her family's eligibility for the award. But before he can do that, major chemistry starts to brew between Higman and Derrick. (It is a Hallmark flick, after all.) Paired with some timely Christmas magic, this film is sure to be a heartwarming romance slash tearjerker.
Even the Hallmark stars' physical appearances seem to closely match Swift and Kelce. King bears the same tousled blonde hair and light eyes, while Hines favors Kelce with his dark hair, squinty eyes, and chiseled jaw. It's unclear whether the two real-life lovebirds are involved in the film's production, but we think it's safe to say Swift and Kelce are serving as some major inspiration either way.
There are some notable differences between the movie and real life, of course
The most obvious connection between "Holiday Touchdown" and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is that the Hallmark film centers around the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom Kelce has played since 2013. Hallmark producers are making the movie as authentically Midwestern as possible by shooting on location in Kansas City, Missouri, and at Arrowhead Stadium, where Swift began making regular appearances in the fall of 2023 as her romance with the tight end continued to blossom.
Of course, one major difference between the film and real life is that Swift wasn't the one who was vying for the Chiefs' attention — in fact, it was the other way around. Kelce's podcast played a major role in grabbing Swift's attention after he publicly lamented over not getting to meet the pop star after one of her performances. He had planned on gifting her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. In her 2023 Person of the Year Time interview, Swift said she thought the move was "metal as hell."
Regardless of the differences between the two love stories, "Holiday Touchdown" promises to deliver all the same feel-good, all-American vibes as Swift and Kelce's romance. And of all the potentially scary downsides of their high-profile romance, having a Hallmark movie made loosely based on your cinematic love story certainly isn't one of them.