Hallmark's Chiefs Christmas Flick: Sizzling Lead Stars Are Major Travis & Taylor Vibes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's all-American romance seems like something straight out of a Hallmark movie, and now, it actually will be. The rom-com makers and the NFL have partnered to present "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" in December 2024, and while it's not an exact depiction of the international pop star and tight end's love story, it's awfully similar.

The rom-com follows Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, as she vies for her family's spot as the Kansas City Chiefs' "Fan of the Year." The football team's Director of Fan Engagement, Derrick, played by Tyler Hines, is in charge of determining Higman and her family's eligibility for the award. But before he can do that, major chemistry starts to brew between Higman and Derrick. (It is a Hallmark flick, after all.) Paired with some timely Christmas magic, this film is sure to be a heartwarming romance slash tearjerker.

Even the Hallmark stars' physical appearances seem to closely match Swift and Kelce. King bears the same tousled blonde hair and light eyes, while Hines favors Kelce with his dark hair, squinty eyes, and chiseled jaw. It's unclear whether the two real-life lovebirds are involved in the film's production, but we think it's safe to say Swift and Kelce are serving as some major inspiration either way.

