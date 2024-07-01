Trump Aide Subtly Answers One Of The Biggest Questions About His Strange Hair In New Video
Donald Trump's hair has undergone a lot of transformation over the years in both color and style, but the one constant is his pride in it. The former president reportedly spent $70,000 on hairstyling services during his time on "The Apprentice" alone and a former hair stylist on the show once revealed she had to get his permission even to move a stray strand off his face. Trump likes to include his 'do in his campaign speeches, by arguing that it's impossible to wash his locks properly with the low-flow shower heads mandated by President Joe Biden. But the public is less interested in Trump's lather level than they are in the hair itself. The murmurs have been circulating for years: Is The Donald really wearing The Toupée? A new video may finally provide an answer to that burning question.
Margo Martin, Trump's deputy director of communications for his 2024 campaign, posted a short clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, of her boss boarding his Trump Force One private jet for a rally in Chesapeake, VA. A strong breeze is blowing, and the famous front swoop of Trump's hair flies up and back. The rest stays firmly on his head.
President @realDonaldTrump departs for a rally in Chesapeake, VA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NVafAQ9MDa
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 28, 2024
If the former commander-in-chief really were wearing a rug, the video would probably look much different. According to a poll quoted by The U.S. Sun, 11% of male wig-wearers reported having their hairpieces fly off in the wind (apparently, Brits also call toupées "syrups" — who knew?). Other evidence may help settle the debate too.
Donald Trump has always denied wearing a hairpiece
Donald Trump has long denied rumors that his coif isn't the one he was born with. Three years before launching his 2016 presidential campaign, the controversial politician addressed the speculation on X. "As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a 'wig,'" he insisted. "My hair may not be perfect but it's mine." While it's unusual for a man pushing 80 to sport a full head of hair, it's definitely possible — especially with a little help. On his YouTube channel, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov pointed out several signs that Trump may have undergone numerous hair-plug procedures, and possibly even scalp surgery, to maintain his height-defying hairstyle. Other evidence bolsters the no-toupée argument.
Beauty pro Luna Viola dished to The List exclusively that Trump's sometimes distracting 'do, so evident in the courtroom during his hush money case, is likely the real thing. A good trim by a pro (that's where that $70,000 comes in) would make the former president's thinning hair look thicker. Speaking of the hush money case, Stormy Daniels also shared a strange truth about Trump's hair. In the documentary "Stormy," the adult film star claimed that Trump told her he believes his power lies in his long hair, and so he won't ever cut it short. That's not something you'd hear from a guy wearing a wig. So unless we actually see Trump sporting a bare scalp, it may be safe to assume (with apologies to "Seinfeld") that his hair "is real, and it's spectacular."