Hairstylist Dishes On Donald Trump's Distracting Courtroom 'Do

As the drama played out during the hush-money trial involving Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels in April and May 2024, there was a lot to focus on in the courtroom. What was Trump's reaction to Daniels' claim about his life with wife Melania? Was the former president happy or unhappy with his lawyer, Alina Habba? And would he ever learn to obey the gag order?

While there haven't been any cameras allowed during the actual trial proceedings (a New York state law), a few photographers were allowed to snap photos of Trump before the action started. He also hasn't been shy about heading straight to the waiting microphones and snapping paparazzi after the court day has ended, allowing everyone to get a glimpse of his appearance.

What we've seen is Trump's hair once again taking on a life of its own. Known for his elaborate swoops, curves, and comb-overs, the Mar-a-Lago owner seems to be trying to distract everyone in the courtroom with his 'dos. He's either fully styled with a head full of products, or completely disheveled with wispy strands of frizz. Wanting to get to the bottom of what may be going on with Trump's head of hair, The List spoke exclusively with fashion and red carpet hair and makeup artist Luna Viola, who broke down his mane moves for us.