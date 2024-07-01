The One Thing Jill Biden & Michelle Obama Had That Melania Trump Never Did As First Lady

Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, and Melania Trump have one very unique thing in common: They know what it's like to be the first lady of the United States. That doesn't mean, though, that this title has afforded each of them the same honors. Unlike Michelle and Jill, Melania never graced the cover of Vogue Magazine during her time as first lady.

Barack Obama took office in 2009 and left the White House in 2017. During his time in office, Michelle was Vogue's cover girl not once, but three times. The trend of first ladies appearing in the pages and on the cover of Vogue dates all the way back to 1929, when Lou Henry Hoover, Herbert Hoover's wife, appeared in the May issue. Thirteen first ladies followed in her footsteps. Many like Jacqueline Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Clinton, appeared in more than one issue. Most recently, Jill scored the cover of the August 2024 issue. She had already appeared in the July 2019, August 2021, and Winter 2023 issues.

Gracing any page of Vogue is, of course, an honor. Yet, the role of cover girl is particularly special. Despite the fact that many first ladies across party lines were featured in Vogue, Melania didn't have the same honor while Donald Trump was in the White House. This is noteworthy, not only because Melania Trump is a former model, but also because she graced the cover many years prior to becoming first lady.

