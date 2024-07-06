Sabrina Carpenter's SKIMS Campaign Didn't Rock Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter's decision to work with Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS shortly after opening on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour caused quite a stir online given the "Blank Space" hitmaker and the reality TV star have been embroiled in a long-running, bitter feud. It all started in February 2016 when Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, debuted his song "Famous" and essentially claimed that Swift wouldn't be nearly as successful if he hadn't interrupted her at the 2009 VMAs. Then, in July, the SKIMS founder released a phone call, later revealed to have been edited, that purportedly showed the singer-songwriter consenting to West's offensive lyrics.

The footage stirred a seemingly career-ending hate storm for the "Shake It Off" songstress that forced Swift to put her thriving career on hold and take a year-long break from the public eye. In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, the world-conquering pop star admitted that her feud with West and Kardashian hurt more than most people knew. However, Swift's feelings didn't play into the close-knit friendship she shares with Carpenter. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2024, the "Espresso" hitmaker clarified that she gave Swift a heads-up before collaborating with Kardashian.

"I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter explained. "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do." Furthermore, the former Disney star stressed that she didn't concern herself with internet gossip.

