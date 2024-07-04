Madison Beer Is Stunning Going Makeup Free
From selling out tours to churning out one smash hit after another, there's no denying that Madison Beer is one of the most successful female artists of her time. She's also undoubtedly one of the prettiest faces of her generation, having enjoyed a stunning transformation since Beer became a viral sensation and was discovered by Justin Bieber back in 2012. Yet, despite her glamorous, near-perfect image, the "Good in Goodbye" hitmaker has been extremely candid about overcoming physical insecurities throughout her career, admitting to Harper's Bazaar in 2021 that she's not always as confident about her looks as she seems.
"There are times where I look at my Instagram and I'm like, 'Oh, you seem like such a happy, like, glowing person.' But then I'm in bed crying myself to sleep," Beer confessed. "And it's hard, because I try to be really transparent with my fans and people who follow me as much as I can." Among her biggest struggles is acne, which the "Make You Mine" singer has unfortunately dealt with for almost her entire life, as she told Vogue that same year. "I used to have forehead acne all the time, and really horrible, cystic deep acne in my cheeks and I was really insecure about it," Beer shared.
Fortunately, she has learned how to manage her acne using various skincare products that she swears by and can't live without, allowing Beer to be more comfortable in her skin and embrace her natural beauty.
Less is more for Madison Beer
Turns out, Madison Beer looks just as good even without any products at all. In 2021, the "Reckless" singer proudly showcased her stunning, makeup-free face for Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" segment on YouTube, where she also discussed her relationship with beauty more generally. "I actually never thought I was good at it, to be honest with you," Beer explained. "99% of my days, I don't wear any makeup at all ... I'm just too lazy to be frank." She also didn't mind zooming in on her pimples as the pop star gave a rundown of her daily regimen, starting with her skin care. Noting that she used to deal with severe acne breakouts, Beer stressed that she does not mind seeing one or two zits on her face every once in a while. "I'm like, you couldn't even count the amount you had, so be grateful that it's just one now," she reasoned.
On days when she feels like putting makeup on, the "More" hitmaker likes to keep things as simple and natural as possible. She believes in enhancing her beauty rather than changing her looks with makeup. "I'm young and sometimes I can get carried away easily," she acknowledged to Us Weekly in 2018. "[But] I feel like I always end up feeling happier when I'm more natural." She also prefers not to go heavy with makeup during shoots, even if her skin isn't as perfect. "At first I'd be like, 'What? You're not gonna cover up my pimples?' But it was empowering to be vulnerable like that," Beer stated.
Has Madison Beer had plastic surgery?
Madison Beer isn't afraid to keep it 100% real when it comes to the cosmetic surgery work she's had done over the years. During a 2020 TikTok Live, the pop star opened up about having lip injections after one displeased user accused her of "lying to [her] fans" and "setting unrealistic body and face standards for young women," according to Paper magazine. In response, Beer revealed, "Guys, I got my lips done when I was younger and I f**king regretted it and I hated it," noting that she also ended up having the fillers dissolved. But as far as going under the knife, the "Villain" singer claims that's the only procedure she's had thus far, stating, "This is literally my f**king natural face."
Months prior, the Megan Fox look-alike also addressed the plastic surgery claims during a TikTok livestream where she insisted that she's "100 percent natural" (via YouTube). "I don't have any plastic surgery," Beer stressed while pointing out that lip fillers aren't technically considered surgical enhancements. She then expressed her dismay over fans' fixation on her looks, admitting that she's had enough of it already. "I think everyone should stop caring so much about that. It's getting really old at this point." Whatever she decides to do with her body is her business alone, and no one else's anyway. "Who gives a s**t? People are allowed to do what they want to do," Beer concluded.