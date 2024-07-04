Madison Beer Is Stunning Going Makeup Free

From selling out tours to churning out one smash hit after another, there's no denying that Madison Beer is one of the most successful female artists of her time. She's also undoubtedly one of the prettiest faces of her generation, having enjoyed a stunning transformation since Beer became a viral sensation and was discovered by Justin Bieber back in 2012. Yet, despite her glamorous, near-perfect image, the "Good in Goodbye" hitmaker has been extremely candid about overcoming physical insecurities throughout her career, admitting to Harper's Bazaar in 2021 that she's not always as confident about her looks as she seems.

Advertisement

"There are times where I look at my Instagram and I'm like, 'Oh, you seem like such a happy, like, glowing person.' But then I'm in bed crying myself to sleep," Beer confessed. "And it's hard, because I try to be really transparent with my fans and people who follow me as much as I can." Among her biggest struggles is acne, which the "Make You Mine" singer has unfortunately dealt with for almost her entire life, as she told Vogue that same year. "I used to have forehead acne all the time, and really horrible, cystic deep acne in my cheeks and I was really insecure about it," Beer shared.

Fortunately, she has learned how to manage her acne using various skincare products that she swears by and can't live without, allowing Beer to be more comfortable in her skin and embrace her natural beauty.

Advertisement