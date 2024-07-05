Does Suri Cruise Have A Middle Name?

We don't know why Suri Cruise doesn't have a middle name, as neither Tom Cruise nor Katie Holmes have commented on the decision, but we do know a few things about the celeb's moniker. After Suri was born on April 18, 2006, a press release from Tom's representative revealed that the name Suri means "princess" in Hebrew and "red rose" in Persian.

This was seemingly why the couple was attracted to the name, but some fans speculated there was another factor behind the choice. The name "Suri Cruise" sounds strikingly similar to "Syracuse," the New York town that Tom Cruise is from. According to Movoto, this is a likeness that Syracuse natives are well aware of, despite the celebrity parents never commenting on it. It's even possible that this phonic similarity is the reason Suri doesn't have a middle name, as it would disrupt the geographical reference.

Either way, Suri has chosen to forgo her legal surname, instead adopting her mom's middle name Noelle, in its place. Defined as "Christmas," the name pairs with her first moniker to mean "red rose Christmas" or "princess Christmas." While pretty, it's also a significant tribute to Holmes and Suri's close relationship. "She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a source told Page Six, adding that Suri was ready to define "her own identity."

