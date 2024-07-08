Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thinks He And King Charles Have One Major Thing In Common

It's no secret Meghan Markle's relationship with her father Thomas Markle is tenuous and that's putting it mildly. Remember when he staged pricey paparazzi photos ahead of Meg's wedding? Or when he publicly called out his daughter's "sense of superiority"? Welp, there's yet another noteworthy detail about this infamous estrangement: Thomas created a comparison between his own broken bond and Meghan's supposedly strained dynamic with her stepfather King Charles.

While chatting with Daily Mail in June 2024, Thomas waxed poetic about his milestone 80th birthday on July 18 (of course, he's a water sign!) and made a dig at his daughter in the process. "I've had a good life and I am proud of what I've accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years," he said, clearly referencing their rift. "I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch."

That lack of contact is where King Charles comes into play. Thomas explained, "I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do. Neither of us deserves the treatment we've received." Perhaps his biggest question is: "Why have [Harry and Meghan] treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly"? Making matters worse, Thomas pointed out he and King Charles both have health struggles, as Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February. Whether you buy Thomas' sob story or you're loyally Team Meg, grab some popcorn, because the drama doesn't end there.

