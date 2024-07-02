Alina Habba's Bold Airport Accessory Has Everyone Slinging The Same Insult

Before Alina Habba was Donald Trump's lawyer, she was a relatively unknown attorney. But after serving as one of Trump's representatives on some high-profile cases, she's rocketed to national recognition. She seems to have embraced that attention and continued to defend Trump outside the courtroom. The most recent example of this comes via an Instagram post where she's at the airport wearing a red hat that features an image of Trump giving the finger. Habba captioned it "Trigger game strong #TDS" as a reference to "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Clearly she knew that wearing the hat and posting about it would be seen as a provocation. Sure enough, people online called her out for being crude and immature.

Ron Filipkowski, frequent Trump critic, posted a picture of her in the hat on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Alina Habba keeping it classy in the airport." Another person wrote: "Nice example for all the kids who see that insidious hat. It's vulgar and it's classless and it represents her perfectly."

One person thought she should be stopped from getting on the plane thanks to her inappropriate hat. Airlines do have the option to keep people off planes based on their outfits, though we've yet to hear about an example specifically related to Trump-wear.