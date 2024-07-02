Alina Habba's Bold Airport Accessory Has Everyone Slinging The Same Insult
Before Alina Habba was Donald Trump's lawyer, she was a relatively unknown attorney. But after serving as one of Trump's representatives on some high-profile cases, she's rocketed to national recognition. She seems to have embraced that attention and continued to defend Trump outside the courtroom. The most recent example of this comes via an Instagram post where she's at the airport wearing a red hat that features an image of Trump giving the finger. Habba captioned it "Trigger game strong #TDS" as a reference to "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Clearly she knew that wearing the hat and posting about it would be seen as a provocation. Sure enough, people online called her out for being crude and immature.
Ron Filipkowski, frequent Trump critic, posted a picture of her in the hat on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Alina Habba keeping it classy in the airport." Another person wrote: "Nice example for all the kids who see that insidious hat. It's vulgar and it's classless and it represents her perfectly."
One person thought she should be stopped from getting on the plane thanks to her inappropriate hat. Airlines do have the option to keep people off planes based on their outfits, though we've yet to hear about an example specifically related to Trump-wear.
Alina Habba may be happy with the attention her Trump hat brought her
One person on X theorized why Alina Habba and others might wear a hat like this and gave some suggestions for how to react: "It's really hilarious when you're out and someone is wearing something super trashy like this. You can tell they're wanting attention by the way they scan the folks around them. They want attention and confrontation and I literally lol when I make eye contact. They're childish." Another person on X had a different theory for why Habba wore the offensive hat, saying, "Would I be wrong in thinking that Ms Habba considers this to be a case of all publicity being good publicity..."
It is certainly a more aggressive version of the traditional red MAGA hat, and some people online noted that it was unexpected to see an attorney wearing a hat that features their client flipping off the world. But it seems safe to say that Donald Trump and Habba aren't the typical lawyer and client. Even though there may have been times when Donald wasn't all that happy with Habba and some of Donald's ex-lawyers aren't impressed with Habba, she seems dedicated to continuing to support him.
Habba isn't the only well-known Donald fan who's been seen wearing the rude trucker hat. Eric Trump was recently pictured wearing what looks to be the same one in a post on his wife Lara Trump's Instagram page.