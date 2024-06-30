Inside Alina Habba's Life Before She Was Trump's Lawyer

During the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit in June 2024, Alina Habba told a heartfelt story about her poor, humble beginnings before becoming Former President Donald Trump's lawyer: "My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's. And my father used to take the money that he could have and get a coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). However, Habba's bizarre childhood anecdote had everyone calling her bluff, thanks to well-established details about her backstory.

For instance, before she was born in 1984, Habba's parents left Iraq for New Jersey due to the hate against Christians there. Understandably, having children and making a major move can be financially tasking, but it's clear that her father, Dr. Saad F. Habba, a gastroenterologist, wasn't down on his luck for long. In 2002, Alina graduated from a private high school, which currently charges over $50,000 per year for twelfth graders. Immediately following graduation, 18-year-old Alina headed off to college in Eastern Pennsylvania, enrolling in Lehigh University, another private school.