Princess Charlotte's Go-To Hairstyle Is A Kate Middleton Classic

On Christmas Day 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, were amongst the royals that walked to church together. The mother and daughter wore their hair in differently styled braids, both employing styles that left some hair down. While Kate Middleton again had a small horizontal braid under a fascinator (this time in a deep blue), Charlotte had two small braids that were tied together with a velvet ribbon in the back. Earlier that year at King Charles III's coronation, Charlotte and Kate both wore striking headpieces honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II and had their hair styled in similar up-dos. Charlotte's bun from that event was put together with intertwined braids.

Braids definitely seem to be one of the mini royal's favorite hairstyles. Charlotte also wore her hair in braids for several of the Platinum Jubilee events back in 2022. The look she donned for Trooping the Colour that year was the same as her Christmas 2023 look, where two braids were tied together at the back of her head with a ribbon. The Princess of Wales seems to do most of Charlotte's braided hairstyles. During a royal engagement in 2019, Kate saw a little girl with braids and complimented them before adding, "I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well. You look very smart. You look lovely," (via the Daily Mail). Side note: Plaits are what Brits call braids.

