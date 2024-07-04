Why Royal Watchers Suspect Carole Middleton Is At Odds With Princess Eugenie Over Kate
Carole Middleton's life has been tragic in many ways. The party-goods business she and husband Michael Middleton owned closed amid COVID-19 restrictions, and there have been numerous complaints of nonpayment for goods and services. Middleton has also found herself in the midst of the infamous palace feud. Though she didn't start the royal family fire, it's affected her nonetheless, as she's said to be on the outs with one of the in-laws over her daughter.
It all goes back to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his string of controversial decisions. When he was still in his family's good graces, he enjoyed a chummy relationship with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as Kate's mother. Then came Megxit, Oprah, "Spare," Netflix, and all the other events that left Harry in disgrace. Suddenly, the royals were forced to choose between Team Royals and Team Harry. The Middletons, of course, were united with their daughter and her prince. But that meant having to re-evaluate their relationship with some family members who allied with the Sussexes. Among them is Princess Eugenie who, as one of Harry's strongest supporters, may have estranged herself from Carole.
The reported feud was brought into the spotlight in June 2024 when Eugenie and Carole Middleton appeared to be having a friendly chat during the Royal Ascot lawn party. A critic on X (formerly Twitter) suggested the princess singled out Middleton and that she was "gathering intel with a saccharine smile" to pass on to the Sussexes.
Princess Eugenie is reportedly upset with her uncle
Princess Eugenie is caught in the crossfire of the royal feud between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, and she's trying to be as diplomatic as she can. She has visited the Sussexes in California — the only family member who apparently has — but in May 2024 she also joined her sister Princess Beatrice to help William host a garden party in the absence of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they underwent cancer treatment.
But was this really delight, or duty? Express claims Eugenie and Beatrice are resentful of Charles and William's actions toward their father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. They reportedly want the king to return his brother to public service, but he is resolutely against it. Moreover, Charles and William are also determined to keep the monarchy "slimmed down" to only a handful of working royals, leaving Andrew's daughters out of the equation. Royal expert Neil Sean told the outlet, "According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles."
This could apply to William's extended family as well. As the critic of their interaction at the Royal Ascot lawn party noted on X: "Eugenie's resentment of Catherine was apparent from the very beginning. ... Eugenie cannot be trusted." Another person said Kate's mom can hold her own: "I don't think she's going to get anything from Carole Middleton. If she does, it will be to test Eugenie to see if she leaks the information and it comes out in the media."
Princess Eugenie will likely continue to stay neutral
Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are concerned about their cousins, saying, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry." He suggests the continuing friendship between Prince Harry and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice may serve to bolster the Duke of Sussex's rep while Kate keeps a low profile during her recovery. Naturally, as a concerned mum, Carole Middleton wouldn't want to see her ill daughter undergoing any additional stress — particularly over Harry.
But unlike her cousin, Eugenie isn't likely to burn bridges with her royal relatives, particularly at this delicate time. You probably won't see her releasing a tell-all on "My Life With Andrew and Fergie." The unexpected illnesses of Kate and King Charles, along with the worrisome accident involving Princess Anne, have cast doubt on Charles' plan for a smaller circle of working royals. If Eugenie hopes to play a larger role in palace life — and bring her father back into the fold — she needs to maintain a neutral profile while she makes herself available to step in when need be. Fortunately, she's more than up for the challenge, thanks to her training as the child of a prince and duchess. However she may be feeling toward the Middletons, she'll smile, keep calm and carry on.