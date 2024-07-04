Why Royal Watchers Suspect Carole Middleton Is At Odds With Princess Eugenie Over Kate

Carole Middleton's life has been tragic in many ways. The party-goods business she and husband Michael Middleton owned closed amid COVID-19 restrictions, and there have been numerous complaints of nonpayment for goods and services. Middleton has also found herself in the midst of the infamous palace feud. Though she didn't start the royal family fire, it's affected her nonetheless, as she's said to be on the outs with one of the in-laws over her daughter.

Advertisement

It all goes back to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his string of controversial decisions. When he was still in his family's good graces, he enjoyed a chummy relationship with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as Kate's mother. Then came Megxit, Oprah, "Spare," Netflix, and all the other events that left Harry in disgrace. Suddenly, the royals were forced to choose between Team Royals and Team Harry. The Middletons, of course, were united with their daughter and her prince. But that meant having to re-evaluate their relationship with some family members who allied with the Sussexes. Among them is Princess Eugenie who, as one of Harry's strongest supporters, may have estranged herself from Carole.

Advertisement

The reported feud was brought into the spotlight in June 2024 when Eugenie and Carole Middleton appeared to be having a friendly chat during the Royal Ascot lawn party. A critic on X (formerly Twitter) suggested the princess singled out Middleton and that she was "gathering intel with a saccharine smile" to pass on to the Sussexes.