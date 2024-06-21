Tragic Things About Carole Middleton's Life

It may seem like Carole Middleton — the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales — lives a charmed life as the mother of a royal. How could her life not be glamorous, after all? Her oldest child, Kate Middleton, married William, Prince of Wales in 2011 and officially became the Duchess of Cambridge. Even before then, the Middleton family had connections to the royal family, including Carole's distant relation to Queen Elizabeth II's mother.

Advertisement

Despite the assumptions of what a life tangentially connected to the royals would be like, any life in the public eye is sometimes difficult to contend with. Carole's experience is no different. Carole has dealt with struggles related to her profession and her personal life. She's also had to deal with things people have said about her. Many of her hardships are also tragedies she and her husband Michael Middleton have faced together, and they often seem like a united front. But she has still had her own burdens to bear, solo.