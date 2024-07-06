What Happened To US Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin?

Nastia Liukin was already a teenaged gymnastics sensation when she competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, picking up five medals across various events. She captivated the country, including columnist Nancy Armour at USA Today, who wrote, "From the moment she puts her fingertips onto the beam and presses herself up into the splits, her long legs unfurling like the petals of a flower, every movement is performance art." She competed alongside Shawn Johnson, who won several medals too.

Liukin looks back on that time in her life with pride. Speaking with The Olympics Channel about her experience years later, she recalled what the all-around final felt like. "I had this, like, sense of confidence and just like, comfort that I have never had in my life competing," she said, admitting she was usually nervous. "I knew I had prepared my entire career for that day, for that moment ... The energy that was in that arena was just ... nothing like it."

Talking to CNBC after the Beijing games, Liukin hinted that another round of Olympic competition might be in her future. "Four years is a long way away but I am sure it is going to go by pretty fast. Just thinking about it now is pretty far away, but I am definitely not turning it down now." However, Liukin was not part of Team USA when they competed in London in 2012. So, what happened to Nastia Liukin in the time since?

