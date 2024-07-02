Here's Everything To Know About Olympic Track Star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been a force to be reckoned with since she was a kid, and she's only continued to build her legacy. Her preternatural speed has put her in the same conversation as names like Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Allyson Felix, and Usain Bolt — all great Olympians who've proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are not only as athletically gifted as possible, but have put in serious work.
McLaughlin-Levrone is a generational runner. She can leap over hurdles faster than most people can run open events. She's broken her own world record multiple times, and she makes it look effortless, gliding across the track at unbelievable speeds. McLaughlin-Levrone has earned a high net worth thanks to her talent, traveled the world, visited the White House, and worn colorful medal after colorful medal around her neck. But knowing that she's fast just scratches the surface of McLaughlin-Levrone. Here's everything to know about the Olympic gold medalist.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone comes from a family of track stars
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was born on August, 7, 1999, and raised in New Jersey. By all accounts, she was destined to be fast. After all, the world-class athlete is part of a track and field dynasty. Sydney's father, Willie McLaughlin, had an admirable track career of his own. He ran track at Manhattan College where he was named All-American three times, and he was a semifinalist for the U.S. Olympic track team, running a personal best of 45.3 in the 400-meter dash. Sydney's mother, Mary McLaughlin, was a track star in high school. She had a personal best of 2:12 in the 800 meter dash, which qualified her to run on the boys' team. "I was doing summer track before I ever got to O'Hara, so it was just a natural thing for me to run on the boys team. I think the year before I got there, there were a couple of girls on the team, so I wasn't the first," Mary told The Buffalo News of her time as a competitive runner.
Additionally, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's siblings are great runners. Her younger sister, Morgan McLaughlin, ran the 400-meter dash in high school, as did her brother, Brady McLaughlin. "All of our kids are fairly talented. But (Sydney's) a little special. We saw it coming. It was just a matter of time," Willie said of his daughter to Mile Split USA in 2014.
She was a successful runner in high school
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's talent was apparent from a young age, but even her coaches were surprised by just how fast she could run in high school. "I knew she would be good, but I didn't know she would be that good," McLaughlin-Levrone's high school coach Mike McCabe told Mile Split USA. The future Olympian even surprised herself when she was in high school. "Actually, I didn't think I would be running this fast until my sophomore or junior year. The good competition that I have been up against has helped me get faster," she told the outlet in 2014. At the time of the interview, she was just 14 years old.
In her freshman year, McLaughlin-Levrone was running the 400-meter hurdles at around 56.9 seconds. As for her 400-meter split in the 4x400-meter relay, McLaughlin-Levrone recorded a 52.2. She also ran the 100 meter hurdles in 13.47 seconds, which was the fastest in the entire country for 14-year-olds at the time. The athlete always had a growth mindset, looking to constantly improve her performance. "That race I was looking to get the national record not the freshmen record. I ran a good race but I think it could have been better," McLaughlin-Levrone said of one of her record-setting races.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone went to the Rio Olympics as a teenager
If there is one thing that is undoubtedly true about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, it's that she was a world-class athlete when she was still in high school. At just 16 years old, she qualified for the Olympic Games. The track star placed third in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016, sending her to the Olympics for the first time and making her the youngest American track athlete to qualify for the games since 1972. "Her poise, not just her talent, is why I think she will make this team today," a commentator said of McLaughlin-Levrone just before she qualified for the Rio Games.
While it was wildly impressive that McLaughlin-Levrone qualified for the Olympic Games at such a young age, she had to compete against much more experienced athletes in Rio. The Olympian didn't make it to the finals that year after placing 5th in her semi-final heat. (McLaughlin-Levrone's teammate Dalilah Muhammad went on to win gold for the United States in the event.)
Though she didn't place, McLaughlin-Levrone walked away from the Rio Games feeling optimistic. "I'm a better athlete now," she said to Mile Split USA after returning from Rio. "I've gotten the experience that a lot of people my age don't get to have, and I think I'm better prepared for four years from now when I try again."
She ran track at the University of Kentucky
After Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's historic visit to the 2016 Olympic Games, the all-star athlete returned to high school. She finished her amateur career by getting even faster and breaking more records. McLaughlin-Levrone also had a decision to make: go to college or go pro. The runner chose the former, opting to attend the University of Kentucky and, of course, run track. "I wanted the experience of being a college kid, to walk on a campus, live on my own, get experiences to mature as a person and in the sport," McLaughlin-Levrone said to Bleacher Report of her decision post-high school.
McLaughlin-Levrone had some work to do when she got to Kentucky. As her coach Edrick Floreal said at the beginning of her college career, McLaughlin-Levrone still had to make some tweaks to her hurdling form in order to avoid jumping over the hurdles too high. The Olympian most certainly made the necessary adjustments and had a successful collegiate career. Among her highlights were winning the NCAA championship in 400-meter hurdles and setting the NCAA record for the race at 52.75 seconds. "Regardless of the times that are out there, I always go into a race with the mindset anything can happen, anybody can win on that day, so it's a matter of each day waking up and realizing I have to focus on myself in order to win the race," McLaughlin-Levrone told the NCAA after winning the title.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold at the Tokyo games
When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returned to the U.S. Women's Olympic Team in 2021, she had a lot to prove. The star left the University of Kentucky after just one year to become a professional track runner, but she was still considered an underdog. She was on a team with Dalilah Muhammad, who had won gold in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Games and was one of the fastest women the event had ever seen. But McLaughlin-Levrone didn't let the pressure get to her. When the athletes were finally able to compete in Tokyo, McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record and beat Muhammad, taking home gold.
There was no love lost between the athletes, though. Just days after competing against each other, McLaughlin-Levrone and Muhammad, along with Athing Mu and track legend Allyson Felix, suited up to run the 4x400-meter relay for the United States. The women shattered the competition and brought home gold, adding more gold to each runner's collection and capping Felix's Olympic career. The race was on a particularly special day for McLaughlin-Levrone: On the day she won her second gold medal, she turned 22 years old. "I'm so thankful to be able to even run with such amazing, inspiring women. It has been beautiful to see the diversity of our individual circumstances, blend into a historic ending to these games," the athlete said on Instagram after the race.
She's married to an athlete
August 2021 was a big month for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. After leaving the Tokyo Olympic Games with two gold medals, the track star got engaged. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone's relationship began in 2020 after the retired NFL wide receiver reached out to the Olympian via social media. The following year, Andre popped the question. "Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met. I see Jesus in you. And as a result it makes you so easy to love," Sydney said on Instagram after the two got engaged.
The sporty duo certainly didn't waste too much time between their engagement and their wedding. In May 2022, the couple wed at a vineyard in Virginia. The idyllic event's guest list included a number of NFL players and Olympians. The bride wore a Pallas Couture gown and Jimmy Choo heels for the ceremony, making an outfit change for the reception.
And with that, Sydney and Andre's next chapter was officially underway. "I have a vision in life, she has a vision in life, and we just kind of merged our visions ... And in this season of life, me primarily supporting her and her dream and her calling, is fun for me. And just knowing how supportive she is of me as well and in the long term," Andre said to People of his and his wife's life together.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has endorsement deals with major brands
Being a good athlete doesn't always pay off, but being one of the best Olympic athletes in the world sure can bring in the money. Needless to say, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's track career has been pretty lucrative. Since becoming a professional athlete, the track star has signed endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Gatorade. McLaughlin-Levrone not only has a signature water bottle with the sport drink company, but in 2024, she starred in an ad campaign for Gatorade with other top-tier athletes including basketball stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Jayson Tatum, and Michael Jordan.
McLaughlin-Levrone has also been the face of campaigns for Neutrogena and David Yurman, advertising their products on Instagram. But perhaps her most notable endorsement has been with New Balance. The athletic wear company offered McLaughlin-Levrone an endorsement when she first went pro, and when multiple companies were vying for the runner's attention, New Balance stood out. "Without naming other companies, a lot of them were trying to sell me a dream of, 'You can be the next X, Y, and Z.' I felt like New Balance wanted to help me be the first Sydney," she said on "The It Girls" podcast of their collaboration.
After Tokyo, her hometown named a track after her
It's no stretch to say Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a hometown hero. After she scooped up not one, but two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, McLaughlin-Levrone returned to her hometown of Dunellen, New Jersey. To show how proud they were of all she'd accomplished, the community renamed a local track the Sydney McLaughlin track. "It's home, family. That's the best part for me," McLaughlin-Levrone told NJ.com at the time.
The track renaming was replete with an unveiling ceremony, and McLaughlin-Levrone's family, along with 300 others, were in attendance for the festivities. "It's just been awesome being able to be home, with family and finally celebrate ... It's just really great to have the opportunity to share it with everyone else," she said. It was not lost on McLaughlin-Levrone how special the occasion was. "This is very overwhelming. I look at everyone who is here and I think this is more than community, this is a family," she added.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a published author
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's list of accomplishments only continues to grow. In 2024, the superstar runner released her memoir, "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith." In the book, the athlete recounted her time at the Olympics, her ascent to track superstardom, breakups, bullying she endured as a kid, and a variety of other topics. "I wanted to intentionally be very honest, and I think that's what people relate to most, is the vulnerability and the authenticity. And I wanted to do it for the young person out there who maybe feels like they don't have anyone to relate to in a certain way of just like going through everyday struggles," McLaughlin-Levrone said to Olympics.com of her book.
McLaughlin-Levrone's memoir also dug into her longtime struggles with anxiety and fear. Although she certainly seems unflappable on the track, she's dealt with anxiety throughout her entire career. As she shared on "Today," the pressure that comes with being an athlete on her level can be overwhelming. "When you're running for so many seconds and you train for that your whole life, it comes down to a very small margin," she said. "You can have a lot of weight and pressure that comes with that." McLaughlin-Levrone went on to note that learning to look within helped her work through these obstacles. "I think a lot of that pressure I put on myself," she said. "A lot of it was stuff that was all in my head."
Her faith is very important to her
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wrote her book for many reasons, and chief among them was to share her faith. The runner was raised in a devout Christian family, and she has always been open about her beliefs and the role her faith plays in her success. When she broke a world record in 2021, for example, she wrote on Instagram, "I don't deserve anything. But by grace, through faith, Jesus has given me everything. Records come and go. The glory of God is eternal. Thank you Father."
In "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith," McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her faith has helped her find balance in her life and work through her aforementioned anxiety. She shared that her competitive spirit, family's history in the sport, and overall drive gave her a warped sense of self. "I convinced myself that I was put on this earth to win. And in order to receive love and respect from others, I had to finish first. If I didn't, what good was I?" she said to Women's Running. That sense and pressure turned into fear, and it culminated at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where McLaughlin-Levrone intentionally threw her race in order to escape it. After that, McLaughlin-Levrone went on a journey of finding herself through her faith, which she used to prepare herself for what was next. "You can let go of fear and be ready for the biggest stage," she said.
She broke her own world record qualifying for the Paris Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone isn't done breaking records just yet. As recently as June 2024, the Olympic gold medalist has broken another — her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles. At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials ahead of the Paris Games, McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in her signature event, running the 400-meter hurdles 50.65 seconds. She had previously run the event in 50.68 seconds in July 2022. McLaughlin-Levrone now occupies seven of the 10 fastest times in the event's history for women.
The history-making athlete was stunned by her own performance immediately after breaking the world record. Once she had time to process the race, McLaughlin-Levrone was able to walk a reporter through what was going on in her mind as she ran that race. "I knew my stride pattern wasn't my original plan," she told NBC Sports. "I was like, 'Alright, this is just about executing ... You're gonna run through that line like you've never ran through that line before.'" As of this writing, McLaughlin-Levrone is set to run the 400-meter hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games where the entire world will be watching to see if she can win another gold medal and break her world record again.