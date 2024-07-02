Here's Everything To Know About Olympic Track Star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

If there is one thing that is undoubtedly true about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, it's that she was a world-class athlete when she was still in high school. At just 16 years old, she qualified for the Olympic Games. The track star placed third in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016, sending her to the Olympics for the first time and making her the youngest American track athlete to qualify for the games since 1972. "Her poise, not just her talent, is why I think she will make this team today," a commentator said of McLaughlin-Levrone just before she qualified for the Rio Games.

While it was wildly impressive that McLaughlin-Levrone qualified for the Olympic Games at such a young age, she had to compete against much more experienced athletes in Rio. The Olympian didn't make it to the finals that year after placing 5th in her semi-final heat. (McLaughlin-Levrone's teammate Dalilah Muhammad went on to win gold for the United States in the event.)

Though she didn't place, McLaughlin-Levrone walked away from the Rio Games feeling optimistic. "I'm a better athlete now," she said to Mile Split USA after returning from Rio. "I've gotten the experience that a lot of people my age don't get to have, and I think I'm better prepared for four years from now when I try again."