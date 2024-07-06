Cute And Rare Moments Of PDA Shared Between Zara And Mike Tindall

Royal couples are not usually known for being affectionate when out and about, but Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have refused to follow that standard. Princess Anne's daughter and her rugby player husband have proudly displayed their love for one another in public since they initially met in 2003. From their sweet engagement in 2010 to even more recent bottom grabbing by Mike while out at a horse racing event in 2024 (13 years into their marriage!), the busy parents of three children still behave like newlyweds even today.

With most royal pairs often shying away from getting too close, many people have assumed that public displays of affection are not allowed. But Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, once explained to People magazine when speaking of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, "There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA." That's very fortunate for Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's relationship, as these lovebirds show no signs of curbing their public embraces any time soon. Here are some of their most notable public displays of affection.