Tragic Details About HGTV Star Nate Berkus

Scrolling through Nate Berkus's carefully curated Instagram feed, it would be easy to assume the television star has had quite the perfect life. There are numerous pictures of the handsome TLC host with his handsome husband, Jeremiah Brent. There are photos of their happy children, many snapshots of beautifully designed interior spaces, including Berkus's stunning home, and, of course, birthday wishes for famous friends like Oprah Winfrey.

While Berkus may have an enviable life now, he's been through some pretty tragic things in the past. To hear him tell it, however, it's those tragic events that have made him into the person he is today. In an essay for Oprah.com, he reflected on the way he's been able to use his past trauma in order to gain some much-needed insight into his current life. "I've defined everything by my ability to survive," he wrote. "Because of that, I'm always asking myself the ultimate question: Can I survive or can't I? From business to breakups, it's helped me gain perspective."

It can be very difficult to go through something traumatic, and it can be even more difficult to go through it in the public eye. From national disasters to sad family losses and from isolating medical conditions to homophobic coworkers, these are some tragic details about HGTV star Nate Berkus.

