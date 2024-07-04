The Strange Compliment Hunter Biden Gave Wife Melissa Cohen On Their First Date
Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, fell for each other hard and fast. Some might even argue that their relationship moved a bit too quickly since the pair tied the knot a mere six days after their first encounter. In the Bidens' defense, though, it was a pretty special meeting. When Hunter spoke to ABC News in 2019, he revealed that they would have never met if it weren't for one of his future wife's pals, who wrote her number on Hunter's hand and urged him to get in touch with her ASAP. Hunter set up a date with her the very next day, gushing, "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day."
And yet, the timing of their first date was far from perfect since Hunter had reportedly only just got out of a nearly 2-year relationship with his late brother, Beau Biden's, widow a few days prior. Hallie Biden and Beau had been married for around 13 years when he died from brain cancer in 2015. Based on Hunter's recollection of his first date with Melissa, which was detailed in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," it was obvious that his elder brother was on his mind that night. He gave his future wife a strange but sweet compliment: "You have the exact same eyes as my brother," (via the Los Angeles Times).
But Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, exclusively informed The List that it wasn't as weird of a move as it might appear.
The meaning behind Hunter Biden's strange compliment
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, who spoke exclusively to The List, it was likely a reflection of Hunter Biden's mixed emotions at the time. The expert explained that his words were layered with grief, excitement, and happiness from finding someone he instantly connected with. Dr. Hafeez also pointed out that the moment was a testament to Hunter's bond with his late brother, Beau Biden. "This comparison indicates that his brother's memory still held a powerful influence over him, and seeing a familiar trait in Melissa likely evoked a strong emotional response," the neuropsychologist argued.
However, his words could've easily sent their budding romance careening off in the wrong direction, with the expert acknowledging, "The candid admission that it might not be an ideal way to begin a first date underscores the complexity of his emotions — grappling with grief while simultaneously feeling a profound and instant love." Weirdly enough, that wasn't even Hunter's most frank confession from the night. In "Beautiful Things," President Biden's son divulged that he also told Melissa about his struggles with substance abuse.
Fortunately, she wasn't deterred and instead determined to help him get and stay sober. In the following days, Melissa got rid of the drugs in Hunter's vicinity and kept a watchful eye on him, even if he went to the bathroom. She also limited his contact with people who weren't family members to prevent Hunter from falling back into his old ways.
Hunter's experiences with grief could have contributed to his fast-moving relationship with Melissa Cohen
In Hunter Biden's memoir, he admitted to confessing his love to Melissa Cohen Biden on their very first date. While he chalked up his bold statements and their fast-moving romance to an instant, undeniable connection, Hunter's grief for his brother, Beau Biden, may have also played a significant role. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, losing a loved one could lead people to put greater value into their existing relationships. As she asserted, "Such a profound event often brings a new awareness of the importance and vulnerability of personal connections." In Hunter's case, it's entirely plausible that his brother's passing could've made him appreciate the importance of every moment, and he may not have wanted to beat around the bush with Melissa when he already knew she was the one.
The neuropsychologist further noted, "[Grief] can lead individuals to become more sensitive to the feelings and needs of those around them, cultivating deeper empathy and gratitude." However, she stressed that it can also be a double-edged sword since grief frequently causes people to grow overly protective and anxious about their loved ones to prevent them from endangering themselves in the slightest. In Hunter and Melissa's relationship, however, everything seems to have worked out just fine. The happy couple's thriving marriage is made even more impressive by the fact that Hunter has a pretty complicated dating history.
Hunter Biden infamousl coped with losing his brother by dating his widow
During Hunter Biden's 2021 interview on CBS' "Sunday Morning," he discussed how grief led to him forming a strong connection with Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden. While Hunter understood why many people found their connection strange, as he reasoned, "It came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared [...] And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost." However, Dr. Sanam Hafeez contended that their relationship probably endured rough waters in its early days because of the couple's shared grief, noting, "When someone is dealing with the loss of a loved one, they may find themselves engulfed in emotions such as deep sorrow, frustration, remorse, and disorientation."
These complicated feelings often act as a barrier to creating a deep connection. A griever may even also close their heart to love because they are unwilling to bear the emotional toll of potentially grieving a loved one again. Additionally, they may have trouble ascertaining their identity without the person they lost. Ultimately, the expert stressed that people in Hunter and Hallie's situation could only navigate their circumstances with honest communication, tons of empathy, and a dash of patience.