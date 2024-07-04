The Strange Compliment Hunter Biden Gave Wife Melissa Cohen On Their First Date

Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, fell for each other hard and fast. Some might even argue that their relationship moved a bit too quickly since the pair tied the knot a mere six days after their first encounter. In the Bidens' defense, though, it was a pretty special meeting. When Hunter spoke to ABC News in 2019, he revealed that they would have never met if it weren't for one of his future wife's pals, who wrote her number on Hunter's hand and urged him to get in touch with her ASAP. Hunter set up a date with her the very next day, gushing, "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day."

And yet, the timing of their first date was far from perfect since Hunter had reportedly only just got out of a nearly 2-year relationship with his late brother, Beau Biden's, widow a few days prior. Hallie Biden and Beau had been married for around 13 years when he died from brain cancer in 2015. Based on Hunter's recollection of his first date with Melissa, which was detailed in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," it was obvious that his elder brother was on his mind that night. He gave his future wife a strange but sweet compliment: "You have the exact same eyes as my brother," (via the Los Angeles Times).

But Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, exclusively informed The List that it wasn't as weird of a move as it might appear.

