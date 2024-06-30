Hunter Biden's Complete Relationship History, Explained

Trigger warning: The following article mentions drug use and addiction



President Joe Biden has had many awkward moments captured on camera that were seen by millions. His son, Hunter Biden, has also faced his fair share of public scrutiny, albeit for things that are more scandalous than awkward, such as being found guilty of multiple felonies in his 2024 trial; Hunter was found guilty of obtaining and possessing a gun illegally as he lied about not using drugs when he filled out the application.

Advertisement

Although his criminal activities have been headline news for quite some time, the president's son has also garnered attention for his colorful dating history. Over the years, stories have surfaced regarding clandestine affairs, out-of-wedlock children, and unexpected connections involving Hunter. He has been romantically linked to an exotic dancer, a former employee, and even his own former sister-in-law within the last decade.

Some of these relationships are firmly in Hunter's past, but the lengthy witness list for his gun trial brought them back into the spotlight. Many of Hunter's past loves were called to testify about their experiences with him during the trial, and the details they shared were quite shocking. Here, we'll take a closer look at the women behind the testimonies and piece together Hunter's complex, sometimes tumultuous love life.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).