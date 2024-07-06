Here's What SZA Looks Like Going Makeup Free
After successfully climbing the music industry ladder and breaking into the mainstream proper, it appears that SZA is now ready to explore other exciting career opportunities, including dabbling in skincare and beauty. In December 2022, the Grammy-winning singer announced her plans for the upcoming year on Incognito's "Posted on the Corner" program. "I'm dropping, like, makeup, but mostly, like, lip things. 'Cause I'm super into lip colors, lip gloss," SZA — whose signature look centers on her plump, glossy lips — explained, adding, "I'm super particular about it." For anybody worried about yet another celebrity beauty tie-in, the "Kill Bill" hitmaker clarified, "I really worked hard on getting the right formula together and I believe in this."
In February 2024, SZA hinted at the launch of her lip collection while sharing pictures of her red-carpet look at Billboard's Power 100 event on Instagram Stories. "Wearing all my own lip products down to the liner," she proudly wrote, followed by a shushing face, pink heart, and crossed fingers emojis (via Harper's Bazaar). It's no secret that SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, has always enjoyed experimenting with makeup as we've seen in her music videos and social media posts.
"I feel that the makeup looks are a way to help SZA express more of herself creatively [to the world], while kind of being a rebirth — a new era," her makeup artist, Naezrhea Desir, previously informed Harper's Bazaar. But from time to time, the singer prefers to skip the products and opt instead for a more natural, and laidback, look.
SZA is gorgeous even without a stitch of makeup on
SZA's stunning, makeup-free snaps prove that she's a natural beauty. The "Snooze" hitmaker took to Instagram in January 2024 to share a carousel of photos featuring her flawless, gorgeously glowing skin while she enjoyed the great outdoors. "How u always look this fine," a fan wondered in response to her post. One snap captures SZA in her most natural state while lounging in comfy clothes with her hair down and minimal, if any, makeup. Another shows her all smiles on a vast field, rocking a completely bare face and a shorter hairstyle. "It's unfair how beautiful you are," another commenter jokingly complained. In 2022, SZA also opted to keep things real as she posted another stunning makeup-free selfie on her Instagram feed, proving the R&B singer is unashamed of flaunting her natural beauty (and rightly so).
In 2018, SZA — who previously worked at Sephora — opened up about her beauty regimen. As someone who struggles with acne, she swears by Manuka honey masks, Vitamin C, black soap, and hemp oil for a smoother and brighter complexion as the star detailed in a chat with Refinery29. She prefers sticking to products and procedures that actually work for her face. "Consistency and simplification is key," SZA, who came up with her stage name using the Supreme Alphabet, stressed. "I can't try a whole bunch of different s*** that I've seen," adding, "I don't have that gene pool, so I do what I know."
Inside SZA's history with plastic surgery
SZA has undergone a stunning transformation since her breakout success with 2017's "CTRL," leading to some speculation about whether or not she's dabbled in cosmetic surgery to enhance her already stunning looks. The truth is she has not — at least when it comes to the singer's face. SZA finally addressed the swirling rumors in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, confessing that she was hurt by such speculation. "It's high-key offensive," the "All The Stars" hitmaker raged. Over the years, SZA has been accused of undergoing a rhinoplasty, a facelift, and getting veneers, all of which she denied outright, sarcastically asking, "Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?"
At the same time, she acknowledged that it's all part of the game — and people will only believe what they want to believe, anyway. "What am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That's crazy," SZA asserted. The singer did disclose that she got a Brazilian butt lift or BBL, though, but not because SZA wanted to fit into any restrictive beauty standards. Rather, "I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time," as she reasoned to Elle in 2023. And so far, the R&B star has no regrets, considering her butt as one of her best physical assets. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself," SZA shrugged.