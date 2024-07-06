Here's What SZA Looks Like Going Makeup Free

After successfully climbing the music industry ladder and breaking into the mainstream proper, it appears that SZA is now ready to explore other exciting career opportunities, including dabbling in skincare and beauty. In December 2022, the Grammy-winning singer announced her plans for the upcoming year on Incognito's "Posted on the Corner" program. "I'm dropping, like, makeup, but mostly, like, lip things. 'Cause I'm super into lip colors, lip gloss," SZA — whose signature look centers on her plump, glossy lips — explained, adding, "I'm super particular about it." For anybody worried about yet another celebrity beauty tie-in, the "Kill Bill" hitmaker clarified, "I really worked hard on getting the right formula together and I believe in this."

In February 2024, SZA hinted at the launch of her lip collection while sharing pictures of her red-carpet look at Billboard's Power 100 event on Instagram Stories. "Wearing all my own lip products down to the liner," she proudly wrote, followed by a shushing face, pink heart, and crossed fingers emojis (via Harper's Bazaar). It's no secret that SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, has always enjoyed experimenting with makeup as we've seen in her music videos and social media posts.

"I feel that the makeup looks are a way to help SZA express more of herself creatively [to the world], while kind of being a rebirth — a new era," her makeup artist, Naezrhea Desir, previously informed Harper's Bazaar. But from time to time, the singer prefers to skip the products and opt instead for a more natural, and laidback, look.

