Inside RFK Jr. Running Mate Nicole Shanahan's Love Life

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team apparently didn't look too deeply into his running mate Nicole Shanahan's controversial past, as insiders informed The New York Times. Even her estimated billion-dollar net worth didn't ring any alarm bells for them. Thankfully, the outlet had a plausible explanation for the majority of Shanahan's wealth: Her marriage to Google co-founder and multi-billionaire Sergey Brin. Speaking to People in 2023, Shanahan recalled that she initially ran into Brin at a yoga festival in 2014. According to the Times' sources, their first meeting occurred in the month leading up to Shanahan's nuptials to Jeremy Kranz, whom she had been dating since 2011. They further alleged that she and Brin struck up a romance shortly before Shanahan walked down the aisle in August 2014.

The investor learned of his new bride's infidelity just a few days into their marriage after reading text exchanges between the pair. Court records obtained by the Times confirmed that Kranz filed to end their union after a little under a month of marriage. According to their divorce settlement terms, Shanahan had to shell out a massive $20,000 to Kranz to cover some wedding expenses and his legal fees. Interestingly, in Shanahan's recollection of events to People, she claimed that she only started dating Brin in 2015. Despite their supposedly controversial start, Brin and Shanahan were wed in 2018. The couple welcomed their first and only child, daughter Echo, later that year after facing infertility. Alas, their marriage wasn't built to last either and also reportedly ended due to infidelity.

