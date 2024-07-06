Why People Are Convinced Chelsea Clinton Isn't Actually Bill's Daughter

Chelsea Clinton is one of the most recognizable former first children as the only child of former president Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton. Though primarily kept out of the public eye during her father's time in office, Chelsea opted for a career in the spotlight when she became an NBC correspondent in 2011. She has also been a prominent member of the Clinton Foundation and was a vocal campaigner during her mother's run for the presidency. That, coupled with her parents' notoriety — particularly Bill's affair with Monica Lewinsky and subsequent impeachment and Hillary's email scandal — makes it no surprise that Chelsea has remained susceptible to media scrutiny.

One of the most salacious rumors she's faced is the theory that she is not Bill Clinton's biological daughter. In 2014, Larry Nichols, a former aide of Bill's, came forward and alleged that the former president once admitted that he was sterile due to a childhood case of measles. He supposedly revealed that Chelsea's biological father was former mayor Webster Hubbell of Little Rock, Arkansas, with whom Hillary once worked. Nichols worked for Bill when he was governor and filed a lawsuit against him after being fired. He ramped up his allegations when Bill ran for president in 1992, claiming the Arkansas native had had five extramarital affairs while governor. Nichols continued to lambast the Clintons in the media for several years, even once claiming he had committed murders at the behest of the family and then later taking back his statement.

