The Most Inappropriate Outfits Jill Biden Has Ever Worn

The First Ladies of the United States are scrutinized for every choice that they make, and their clothing choices are no exception. While most of these women never set out to become style icons, the nature of their position means that all eyes are constantly on them (and their clothes). From former model Melania Trump's fashion flubs to legal eagle Michelle Obama's inappropriate outfits, many of the ensembles worn by reigning first ladies have been the subject of criticism.

Current First Lady Jill Biden deserves credit for her willingness to step outside of the box when it comes to her sartorial decisions, as many of the pieces that she has rocked publicly are pretty bold. However, that boldness can sometimes fall flat, and her fashion statements have often left the internet divided.

Regardless of the critiques, Jill Biden has always made it clear that she cares a lot more about her doctorate than her dresses, and she finds the aesthetic attention more baffling than anything. "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear," Biden explained to Vogue. But even if the First Lady doesn't understand it, her clothing has an impact, and some of her frocks have ruffled feathers.

