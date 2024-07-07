The Most Inappropriate Outfits Jill Biden Has Ever Worn
The First Ladies of the United States are scrutinized for every choice that they make, and their clothing choices are no exception. While most of these women never set out to become style icons, the nature of their position means that all eyes are constantly on them (and their clothes). From former model Melania Trump's fashion flubs to legal eagle Michelle Obama's inappropriate outfits, many of the ensembles worn by reigning first ladies have been the subject of criticism.
Current First Lady Jill Biden deserves credit for her willingness to step outside of the box when it comes to her sartorial decisions, as many of the pieces that she has rocked publicly are pretty bold. However, that boldness can sometimes fall flat, and her fashion statements have often left the internet divided.
Regardless of the critiques, Jill Biden has always made it clear that she cares a lot more about her doctorate than her dresses, and she finds the aesthetic attention more baffling than anything. "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear," Biden explained to Vogue. But even if the First Lady doesn't understand it, her clothing has an impact, and some of her frocks have ruffled feathers.
Her fascinating funeral choice
Hats and headwear are much more of a British tradition than an American one, which could explain Jill Biden's fashion faux pas at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. First Lady Biden did sport an all-black ensemble for the occasion, which is appropriate, but some observers found fault in her bow-like fascinator.
These unique headpieces are commonly worn for formal occasions, and while it's not out of the question to wear one for an event like a funeral, fascinators are more associated with happier functions like weddings. So that, in combination with the lighthearted, gift-wrap-ribbon aesthetic of this headpiece, raised a few eyebrows. Plus, while a flub like this from an average woman in an average circumstance could be more easily forgiven, the fact that someone like Jill Biden is representing the United States at a foreign head of state's funeral raises the stakes. With the amount of assistance and information that'd be available to a first lady, there's really no excuse for an outfit that's anything other than pitch perfect.
A sheer state dinner style
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife to the White House on April 10, 2024, and Jill Biden definitely went glam for the occasion. Her conservative column dress by Oscar de la Renta had her covered from neck to ankle in ombré sparkles. So what could be the problem?
Well, firstly, the fit of the dress wasn't particularly flattering. But more importantly, the neutral beige underlay of the shimmering embellishments was close enough to the First Lady's skin tone that it made a very demure silhouette look downright risqué. The structure of the gown doesn't look tailored to fit Dr. Biden, and that lack of tailoring makes it appear somewhat shapeless. But, because of the hue of the foundation garment, it's hard to tell whether or not we're seeing fabric or skin, which is not the kind of question anyone needs to be asking about a first lady at a State Dinner.
Pride in prints
If ever there were a moment to embrace vibrant colors, it would be during Pride. But, Jill Biden's outfit for the 2023 Pride Celebration at the White House still felt strangely off-theme ... and strange in general.
It's clear that the First Lady was going for a bright and bursting palette that should look right at home at Pride in theory, but the actual aesthetic comes across as more Martha's-Vineyard-brunch than a salute to every hue in the human sexuality rainbow. And, it's clear that the mishmash of prints in this Dolce & Gabbana dress is to blame.
The style is obviously attempting to give off patchwork, but this busy blend of floral, stripe, fruity, and polka dot prints makes it look like every lady-who-lunches united and transformed into the Megatron of debutantes. Perhaps Dr. Biden shouldn't be blamed for the crimes committed by high fashion houses, but she definitely would have been better off leaving this frock on the rack at Saks instead.
One on-the-nose outfit
Staying on-message is a key aspect of any successful political campaign, but in this instance, Jill Biden has taken that messaging a little too literally (as has the dress's designer, the normally stylish "Project Runway" winner, Christian Siriano).
This navy blue sheath dress emblazoned with a bright white "vote" print makes it clear where Jill and Joe Biden's concerns currently lie, but it is possible to stay on topic in style, which this dress decidedly does not. The plain block lettering with the flat, dark background is way too bland, and it overall feels bizarrely reminiscent of Jim Carrey's question-mark-covered Riddler suit in "Batman Forever."
It's unfortunate too, as a more creative print, design, or silhouette could have had the kind of impact that the Bidens are currently looking for. If this ensemble had been a true fashion moment while still successfully communicating the idea, it would have made headlines for all the right reasons instead of the wrong ones.
An un-American aesthetic
Few styles are easier to nail than classic Americana, but Jill Biden's dress for the 2023 Fourth of July Celebration at the White House somehow manages to miss the mark. Sure, it is red and blue, but the painterly, boho-style print feels distinctly out of step with the typical aesthetic of this holiday.
By itself, the dress isn't terrible, it's just a strange choice. Red, white, and blue clothing isn't exactly difficult to find, and something cleaner and more tailored would have felt much more apropos for the occasion. Plus, if there is one outfit on one day of the year that you absolutely want to nail as the wife of the President of the United States, it's the ensemble that you wear to the Independence Day fete.
Like many other fashion statements from Jill Biden, she gets points for being daring, but the look still misses the mark.