Trump's Rare Quality Time With Barron On The Golf Course Takes Sour Turn

From an outside perspective, many aspects of Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest child, 18-year-old Barron Trump, seem strange. From the time the presidential hopeful got Barron's age wrong in an interview to the many times that he has had nothing to say about his son but to comment on his height, there have been many indicators over the years that Donald and Barron aren't exactly close. Now, a viral video of the pair spending time together on the golf course shows Donald complaining about his political opponents to apparent strangers and ignoring his son.

Advertisement

Donald Trump claimed he got President Biden out of the race and called him "an old broken down pile of crap" on top of calling Kamala Harris "pathetic." Super rich coming from a guy who just begged strangers for praise. He then praised dictators while Barron sat there like a... pic.twitter.com/79oARteOih — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 4, 2024

The video, which has been shared multiple times on X, formerly known as Twitter, starting on July 3, shows Donald sitting in a golf cart next to Barron. Donald is speaking to folks on the golf course with his back to his son. He goes on a tangent about President Joe Biden, calling him "an old broken down pile of crap" and "a bad guy." Donald adds: "He just quit, ya know. He's quitting the race." It's not exactly surprising that Donald was entirely focused on badmouthing his opponent rather than giving attention to his son. Perhaps even less surprising is that he also seemed to be lying. There is no evidence that Biden is dropping out of the presidential race at this time.

Advertisement