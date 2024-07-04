Trump's Rare Quality Time With Barron On The Golf Course Takes Sour Turn
From an outside perspective, many aspects of Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest child, 18-year-old Barron Trump, seem strange. From the time the presidential hopeful got Barron's age wrong in an interview to the many times that he has had nothing to say about his son but to comment on his height, there have been many indicators over the years that Donald and Barron aren't exactly close. Now, a viral video of the pair spending time together on the golf course shows Donald complaining about his political opponents to apparent strangers and ignoring his son.
Donald Trump claimed he got President Biden out of the race and called him "an old broken down pile of crap" on top of calling Kamala Harris "pathetic."
Super rich coming from a guy who just begged strangers for praise.
He then praised dictators while Barron sat there like a... pic.twitter.com/79oARteOih
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 4, 2024
The video, which has been shared multiple times on X, formerly known as Twitter, starting on July 3, shows Donald sitting in a golf cart next to Barron. Donald is speaking to folks on the golf course with his back to his son. He goes on a tangent about President Joe Biden, calling him "an old broken down pile of crap" and "a bad guy." Donald adds: "He just quit, ya know. He's quitting the race." It's not exactly surprising that Donald was entirely focused on badmouthing his opponent rather than giving attention to his son. Perhaps even less surprising is that he also seemed to be lying. There is no evidence that Biden is dropping out of the presidential race at this time.
Donald's behavior toward Barron hints at his priorities
While Donald Trump spends most of the video ignoring Barron Trump and bashing Joe Biden, he does pivot to sharing his opinion about Vice President Kamala Harris, falsely claiming that she is running against him in Biden's place. While he says that she would be a better opponent than Biden, he adds: "She's so bad. She's so pathetic. ... She's so f***ing bad."
Donald's disjointed ranting isn't out of the ordinary for the former president, but the video still managed to go viral, likely because of Barron, who unexpectedly stole the scene. It's difficult to ignore the teenager sitting quietly in the background looking on as his dad rants, looking bored but not surprised. The video appeared just a day after Ivanka Trump's reason for ditching her dad's campaign spoke volumes about Donald's priorities with Barron. The former advisor to the president appeared on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" on July 2 and discussed dropping out of politics for the sake of her kids. "I know today the cost they would pay for me being all in, emotionally, in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life, she said. "I'm not willing to make them bear that cost. ... As their mom, I think it's really important that I do what's right for them." The video of Donald and Barron's day out at the golf course indicates that, unlike Ivanka, the presidential hopeful doesn't prioritize his son over politics.