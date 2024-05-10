Trump Flubbing Barron's Age Raises More Questions About Their Connection

Donald Trump is a man who prides himself on his close connection with his family. Heck, the Trumps are notoriously so close they've even worked together. But it seems that Donald may need to check in with his youngest child, Barron Trump, a little more. That's because the former president made a very awkward flub during a May 9 interview, as he didn't seem to know how old Barron is.

It all went down while Donald was speaking to local Miami channel Telemundo 51 about his youngest son. "He's a very young guy and he's graduating from high school this year. He's a very good student, very smart, and I think that's great and very interesting, too," Donald gushed. "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17." Only, the thing is, Barron had actually turned 18 several weeks earlier on March 20. Oops.

Social media had a field day with Donald claiming his son is a year younger than he actually is, as his mistake raised a few questions about how close he and Barron actually are. "Family man my a**," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dad of the year! Trump doesn't know how old his kid is," another quipped. "Yep... that's one involved dad. Interesting to see if he attends Barron's graduation," a third wrote amid speculation about whether Donald will see his son graduate from Oxbridge Academy on May 17.