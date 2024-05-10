Trump Flubbing Barron's Age Raises More Questions About Their Connection
Donald Trump is a man who prides himself on his close connection with his family. Heck, the Trumps are notoriously so close they've even worked together. But it seems that Donald may need to check in with his youngest child, Barron Trump, a little more. That's because the former president made a very awkward flub during a May 9 interview, as he didn't seem to know how old Barron is.
It all went down while Donald was speaking to local Miami channel Telemundo 51 about his youngest son. "He's a very young guy and he's graduating from high school this year. He's a very good student, very smart, and I think that's great and very interesting, too," Donald gushed. "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17." Only, the thing is, Barron had actually turned 18 several weeks earlier on March 20. Oops.
Social media had a field day with Donald claiming his son is a year younger than he actually is, as his mistake raised a few questions about how close he and Barron actually are. "Family man my a**," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dad of the year! Trump doesn't know how old his kid is," another quipped. "Yep... that's one involved dad. Interesting to see if he attends Barron's graduation," a third wrote amid speculation about whether Donald will see his son graduate from Oxbridge Academy on May 17.
Donald Trump's team lashed out after being asked about his age flub
It seems like Donald Trump's team wasn't too happy when approached about him getting Barron Trump's age wrong. NBC News reached out to the former president for comment, to which his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung hit back, "NBC News has lost its mind and clearly suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Instead of focusing on President Trump's second term agenda and undoing Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous policies, NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery store." Yikes. Aside from that strongly worded retort via his spokesperson, Donald doesn't appear to have acknowledged his mistake publicly. And that's actually a similar approach to the one he took on Barron's milestone birthday.
None of the Trump clan seemed to acknowledge Barron's 18th birthday on social media, though we know Donald was online that day. He posted updates to his favorite social media outlet, Truth Social, but none had anything to do with his youngest son's special day. Barron's siblings also shied away from celebrating his birthday publicly via their social channels, despite some posting on March 20 — just not about Barron. That could be to do with the fact that People reported Barron celebrated privately and hasn't made a lot of public appearances recently, though Barron's name was firmly back in the headlines a few weeks after his birthday due to some big political news.