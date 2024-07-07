Gisele Bundchen Had A Total Glow-Up After Her Divorce
If you think Gisele Bündchen spent a bunch of time moping around after her split from NFL star Tom Brady, think again. The model and mom of two has completely revitalized her life, and it looks really great on her!
After getting married to Brady in 2009, the former couple split for good in 2022. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart," Bündchen wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story (via Today). "And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." While Bündchen doesn't regret her relationship with Brady, she is glad to have moved on. "I'm in a different place in my life," she said in an interview with CBS News in September 2023. "I'm able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different."
If you couldn't see Bündchen's glow-up after her divorce simply by her good-looking skin, you can tell by the moves she's made since. From modeling and dating again to focusing on her overall wellness journey, she is clearly working on creating the best life for herself that she can.
Gisele Bündchen stepped back out into the dating pool
After moving on from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen eased back out into the dating world again, but with a somewhat surprising pick. Over time, she fell for her family's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and they officially began dating in June 2023. "They started out as friends," a source shared with People. "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce." The two reportedly also bonded over mutual interests like traveling and also their shared Brazilian heritage.
Though they had been dating for quite some time, Bündchen reportedly wanted to keep the romance as private as possible. However, in March 2024, she officially confirmed that she and Valente were a real item and seemed over the moon about it. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," the model shared in an interview with The New York Times. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent." And, despite breakup rumors in June 2024, it appears that the couple is still going strong and Bündchen is pretty happy.
Gisele moved to a smaller, more 'zen' space
Beyond her relationship with Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen is also finding peace in a new physical space. In the midst of construction on a new mansion in Miami Beach, she moved to a 1,200-foot cottage with her two children, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein. Though the little home is temporary, she admitted to Architectural Digest that the space has made her feel more "zen" and happy. "I love this little house, because the most important thing for me is light," she revealed "I am greeted by the sun and I have that golden hour sun at the end of the day in my backyard. So I love it. It's perfect." She also enjoys having a calm space to practice yoga and meditation, both necessary parts of her overall wellness journey.
Another part of the mom's wellness journey that has contributed to this post-divorce glow-up? Her consistency in using Gaia Herbs products for her health. Having used Gaia's natural herbal supplements for over 20 years, Bündchen became a wellness ambassador for the brand in 2023. "I first learned about herbs from my grandmother, who had a tea for everything," she said in a press release. "She wasn't an herbalist, but she knew about the power of plants." And it's clear that knowledge is working for Bündchen who is positively radiant these days.