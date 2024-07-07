Gisele Bundchen Had A Total Glow-Up After Her Divorce

If you think Gisele Bündchen spent a bunch of time moping around after her split from NFL star Tom Brady, think again. The model and mom of two has completely revitalized her life, and it looks really great on her!

After getting married to Brady in 2009, the former couple split for good in 2022. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart," Bündchen wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story (via Today). "And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." While Bündchen doesn't regret her relationship with Brady, she is glad to have moved on. "I'm in a different place in my life," she said in an interview with CBS News in September 2023. "I'm able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different."

If you couldn't see Bündchen's glow-up after her divorce simply by her good-looking skin, you can tell by the moves she's made since. From modeling and dating again to focusing on her overall wellness journey, she is clearly working on creating the best life for herself that she can.

