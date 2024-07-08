Here's What HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer Looks Like Makeup-Free

Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) was an MTV fixture since she was a pregnant teenager on "16 and Pregnant" all the way up until 2020, when the mother-of-four quit spinoff "Teen Mom 2" to focus on her family and life outside the spotlight. She and husband Cole DeBoer have since become HGTV stars thanks to their hit show, "Down Home Fab," bringing even more fans (and haters) to her door. But despite Chelsea's stunning transformation over the years, rumors continue to circulate that her good looks aren't entirely natural. In 2024, Chelsea's new look had fans doing a double take, and for good reason, though a cosmetic surgeon clarified to The U.S. Sun that her changing face was likely mostly the result of substantial weight loss, which potentially led her to fix perceived issues elsewhere.

As Dr. Richard Westreich reasoned, "If Chelsea had a lot of weight loss, she may have wanted to redefine her jawline a little bit." As a result, he suggested that the "Teen Mom 2" alum could have had some filler inserted into her lips and chin, though Westreich ruled out the possibility of an implant. Regardless, the reality star and businesswoman is a huge fan of makeup, frequently showing off her impressive beauty looks on Instagram — much to the delight of her millions of followers. And yet, when Chelsea went fully barefaced, the response was even more positive.