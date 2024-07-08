Here's What HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer Looks Like Makeup-Free
Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) was an MTV fixture since she was a pregnant teenager on "16 and Pregnant" all the way up until 2020, when the mother-of-four quit spinoff "Teen Mom 2" to focus on her family and life outside the spotlight. She and husband Cole DeBoer have since become HGTV stars thanks to their hit show, "Down Home Fab," bringing even more fans (and haters) to her door. But despite Chelsea's stunning transformation over the years, rumors continue to circulate that her good looks aren't entirely natural. In 2024, Chelsea's new look had fans doing a double take, and for good reason, though a cosmetic surgeon clarified to The U.S. Sun that her changing face was likely mostly the result of substantial weight loss, which potentially led her to fix perceived issues elsewhere.
As Dr. Richard Westreich reasoned, "If Chelsea had a lot of weight loss, she may have wanted to redefine her jawline a little bit." As a result, he suggested that the "Teen Mom 2" alum could have had some filler inserted into her lips and chin, though Westreich ruled out the possibility of an implant. Regardless, the reality star and businesswoman is a huge fan of makeup, frequently showing off her impressive beauty looks on Instagram — much to the delight of her millions of followers. And yet, when Chelsea went fully barefaced, the response was even more positive.
Fans praised Chelsea DeBoer for showing off her clear skin
In August 2021, Cole DeBoer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of the couple's daughter, Layne's, third birthday alongside Chelsea DeBoer's 30th, which happens to fall on the same day. Scattered among the sweet family moments was a selfie of the mother and daughter duo in which Chelsea's luminous, blemish-free face was on full display. Followers rushed to the comments to compliment the "Teen Mom 2" alum with one enthusing, "Chelsea looks so beautiful with little to no makeup here" while another gushed, "Omgg I love @chelseahouska without eyeliner & shadow on her eyes," and a third confessed, "Omg! I'm shook I've always wondered what Chelsea looked like without makeup!!! GORGEOUS!"
The HGTV star is known for wearing a full face no matter the occasion, with fans chastising Chelsea in May 2021 for posting pics mid-workout in which she appeared to be donning mascara, eyeliner, and foundation. Redditors tore her apart, with several wondering why she even needed makeup despite not leaving the house, while others pointed out how bad it was for her skin (via The U.S. Sun). However, in a separate thread, users stuck up for the MTV alum by pointing out that provided it makes her feel good, there was really no harm. Considering Chelsea has been on television since she was 17, it's unsurprising that she feels the need to look her absolute best even when just posting selfies online.
Chelsea DeBoer tends to be more glammed up in her daily life
Chelsea DeBoer's look has evolved significantly since her time on "16 and Pregnant," when she was known for her multicolored hair and heavy eyeliner. Although fans are split on whether Chelsea needs to wear a ton of makeup there's no denying she has a passion for it. In 2019, the "Down Home Fab" co-host posted an Ulta haul to her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse at everything that goes into creating her ultra-glam look, per OK! magazine. But, in 2021, Chelsea took to Stories again to beg fans for help, acknowledging "I am definitely still in the old ways" when it comes to makeup (via The U.S. Sun).
Whether the former "Teen Mom 2" star looks better barefaced remains a hot topic on Reddit, especially when it comes to her alleged cosmetic surgery procedures. Several commenters felt that they've aged the reality star considerably, but at least one person reckoned she simply applies products too liberally. "She looks pretty, but her makeup is always really harsh. I used to take 2 hours to get ready when I was really into makeup and it was such a hassle. Idk how she does it with 4 kids," they wrote.
As a result, it made sense that fans flocked to give Chelsea kudos when she appeared on Instagram completely barefaced, however briefly. As for the star herself, she hasn't publicly commented on the speculation but her posts suggest that the MTV alum won't be stripping back her look permanently any time soon.