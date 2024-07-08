Weird Things We Can't Help But Notice In Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Marriage
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are one of the most vocal couples in country music. They bring serious tattooed, free-spirited edge to the genre in a way we don't see so much from the likes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. But, thankfully, "Love Won" for this couple we can't help but adore — and they're certainly not hiding their relationship quirks. Bunnie Xo regularly divulges intimate details about their lives with the world, and she's clearly not afraid of making her husband jealous, either. An April 2024 TikTok, set to "The Power of Love" by Celine Dion, showed Bunnie Xo meeting rock singer Chris Motionless. She called him her "hall pass" in the upload and even quipped in the caption, "You could say we're in love now" with a white heart.
But open social media flirting with her celebrity crush is downright tame compared to some of the other weird things going on in Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage. Because it's safe to say this fun-loving pair are far from traditional.
Bunnie Xo joined OnlyFans after marrying Jelly Roll
There's nothing wrong with having an OnlyFans account if everything is above board and consensual. However, we can't imagine many married people would be thrilled to know their partner is starting a gig on the adult entertainment website a few years into their marriage. Not Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll, though. Bunnie Xo, who has some tragic events in her past, became an OnlyFans regular in 2020 – four year after they tied the knot – and offered content for three years before closing her account.
She explained why she stopped in a March 2024 Facebook post, addressing confusion about why she was on the site while married. "A lot of ppl seem to be confused as to how I just retired from [sex work] last year because I've been married for 7 years," she wrote. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married [Jelly Roll] I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him." Bunnie Xo noted her hubby never suggested she stop, but joked, "I also didn't want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet."
In the same post, Bunnie Xo shared that she entertained "Sugar Daddies" pre-OnlyFans, even doing it when she first met her now-husband. But Jelly Roll was okay with her escort work. "I didn't have a problem with it," he said on "Bertcast" in 2022. "I'm cool with whatever."
They weren't fully committed to one another right away (even after getting married)
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo bucked the trend of married couples starting on the path of absolute commitment to each other on their wedding day (or before). The latter opened up about what the first years of their marriage were really like in a March 2024 TikTok. She revealed they'd split in 2018, two years after their wedding, and suggested they didn't take their vows seriously. Writing on top of a video of herself and her husband embracing, Bunnie Xo shared of their reconciliation: "We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground."
Bunnie Xo wasn't explicit about what happened early in their marriage in that post, but Jelly Roll, who has quite the tragic backstory, cheated on his wife around that time. Bunnie Xo recalled finding out about her husband's year-long infidelity with an ex-girlfriend in early 2018 on "Wife of the Party."" She said: "I'm not excusing his behavior, but, at the same time, I understand, you know? It's like, you take a wild animal and you try to put him in a cage and teach him how to be domesticated, he's going to buck a couple of times, you know? And same with me."
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are allowed to sleep with other people
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are one of the 4% to 9% of adults in the U.S. who WifiTalents reports are in open relationships. In a since deleted TikTok video, Bunnie Xo explained (via The Things): "We don't have a label. We have an understanding. A partnership. We have a love that is free of trying to control the other person." Knowing some people were confused by their choice, she added, "I don't understand how that takes away from how many years of work, dedication, loyalty, trust and bull***t that we've been through. It doesn't."
The couple also spoke about their turn away from monogamy in an April 2020 episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast, "Dumb Blonde." She admitted: "I don't really have boundaries as long as there's protection. ... There's not really any rules. I mean, it's whatever we're down with." Jelly Roll also spoke about their open dynamic during the episode, explaining, "We're not in a monarchy, this is a democracy here." Bunnie Xo then shed more light on their marriage situation, clarifying: "We allow each other to be who we want to be. If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy. Like, that's not a problem."
One thing she's not down with, though? Another man in the bedroom with them, despite her being very open to experiences with her husband and another woman.
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll never call each other by their real names -- or stage names
It's not weird for couples to have pet names for one another. A little Pookie here, a little Snookums there. That's normal. But to never say each other's first names or stage names, like, ever? Now that's odd. In a January 2024 TikTok posted by Bunnie Xo, she was behind the camera and asked her husband (who she referred to as "Daddy") if they ever called each other by their legal names. In case you didn't know, Jelly Roll's real name is Jason Bradley DeFord and Bunnie Xo is legally called Alisa DeFord. After the country star made it very clear they never used those names, Bunnie Xo admitted, "It's weird, right?" to which he responded, "It's weird." So, what do these two call each other? Not even Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll, it turns out. In the caption, she shared he calls her either Mama or Mamabear and she only refers to him by the nicknames of Papabear, Daddy Roll, or J, his first initial.
@xomgitsbunnie
Its Mama, Mamabear, Papabear, Daddy Roll & J 🤣 jellyandbunnie
Fans clearly loved the cute yet weird peek behind closed doors. "He looked so offended by the government names," one fan joked in the comments section. "New trend. Start randomly calling him Jason," another fan quipped.
They were both drunk when they got married, the same night he proposed
A lot of couples getting married might have a shot to calm their nerves pre-ceremony, but Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo did more than that. In 2022, Jelly Roll shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate their wedding anniversary and wrote in the caption, in all caps, "6 YEARS AGO TODAY WE STUMBLED INTO COURT HOUSE DRUNK AND GOT MARRIED." But that wasn't the only odd thing about how these two wed. Not only were they inebriated, but the entire thing was on the fly, right after he proposed in Las Vegas. "I'm like, 'F**k it, let's just go now,'" he recalled on "The Golden Hour." "She's like, 'The courthouse is open for like 35, 44 more minutes' Let's f**king roll!" That came after the two had known each other for only a month. In fact, Bunnie Xo even described their pre-marriage relationship on "Wife of the Party" as a "30-day romance."
But Bunnie Xo has since left alcohol behind and celebrates her sobriety. The podcast host has been open about her journey and wrote a candid message on Facebook in 2023. "My spiritual journey has taken me down this road of sobriety and self discovery. It's been a brutal ride, but I have fought hard to get to where I am and be who I am," she shared.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).