Weird Things We Can't Help But Notice In Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo's Marriage

There's nothing wrong with having an OnlyFans account if everything is above board and consensual. However, we can't imagine many married people would be thrilled to know their partner is starting a gig on the adult entertainment website a few years into their marriage. Not Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll, though. Bunnie Xo, who has some tragic events in her past, became an OnlyFans regular in 2020 – four year after they tied the knot – and offered content for three years before closing her account.

She explained why she stopped in a March 2024 Facebook post, addressing confusion about why she was on the site while married. "A lot of ppl seem to be confused as to how I just retired from [sex work] last year because I've been married for 7 years," she wrote. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married [Jelly Roll] I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him." Bunnie Xo noted her hubby never suggested she stop, but joked, "I also didn't want to be the only wife in the country music scene whose butthole was on the internet."

In the same post, Bunnie Xo shared that she entertained "Sugar Daddies" pre-OnlyFans, even doing it when she first met her now-husband. But Jelly Roll was okay with her escort work. "I didn't have a problem with it," he said on "Bertcast" in 2022. "I'm cool with whatever."

