What We Know About Jelly Roll's Son Noah
Jelly Roll may be a major star in the country world, but he relishes the biggest role in his life: being a dad. The artist has two kids from previous relationships, a daughter Bailee, and a son Noah. While Bailee has been seen often in public, Noah is not.
Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO (who were married in 2016) currently have primary custody of Bailee, whose birth Jelly Roll credits with helping him get his life together. Bailee was born in 2008 while the "Wild Ones" artist was in jail. "I've never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different," Jelly Roll told Billboard in June 2023. I have to figure this out right now."
Since Bailee lives with them, Jelly Roll and Bunnie typically share parts of their family life on social media. But while Jelly Roll announced Noah's birth in 2016 on Facebook, he has largely kept Noah off of social media. That was until 2023 when the world truly met the bright young man for the first time.
Jelly Roll's wife shared some of Noah's personality online
Jelly Roll's fans finally got to see a little of his son Noah's spunk in July 2023. In a TikTok video shared publicly, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, asked the boy to come talk with her on camera and tell people about himself. "My name is Noah and my favorite color is red," Noah said shyly with a little lisp.
With some cute prodding from Bunnie, Noah also revealed he was six years old, but would soon be seven in August of that year. He also shared that his favorite sport was soccer because "that was the first sport I ever played." Apparently, Noah would choose his big sis Bailee over his famous dad, he wants both a cat and a dog, and he loves playing in the water at the beach. He's also a pretty big fan of Pokemon!
Fans gushed in the comments over the cute video, excited to see more of Noah's personality online. "Noah is so cute," one fan said. "We can call him Jellybean cause he's so sweet."
Jelly Roll wanted to respect the boundaries of Noah's mom
While young Noah does spend a decent amount of time with his father, Jelly Roll does not have full custody. Noah's mom, Melisa, does, so the country artist wanted to be mindful of her boundaries. Therefore, he refrained from posting the child online. "With Bailee, I'm the full-time parent, I'm the judge, the jury, and the executioner when it comes to decisions with her," he explained to Taste of Country. "I try not to get in the way of what she (Melisa) is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him." Kudos to healthy and respectful co-parenting!
But when it came to posting Noah online in 2023, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO and Melisa were able to come to some kind of understanding before a family trip. "He always goes on vacation with us, and we just always try to shoot around him," Jelly Roll revealed. "My wife was like, 'I'm just gonna hit her up and tell her I wanna post,' and [Melisa] was like, 'Yeah, totally cool.'"