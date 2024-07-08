What We Know About Jelly Roll's Son Noah

Jelly Roll may be a major star in the country world, but he relishes the biggest role in his life: being a dad. The artist has two kids from previous relationships, a daughter Bailee, and a son Noah. While Bailee has been seen often in public, Noah is not.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO (who were married in 2016) currently have primary custody of Bailee, whose birth Jelly Roll credits with helping him get his life together. Bailee was born in 2008 while the "Wild Ones" artist was in jail. "I've never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different," Jelly Roll told Billboard in June 2023. I have to figure this out right now."

Since Bailee lives with them, Jelly Roll and Bunnie typically share parts of their family life on social media. But while Jelly Roll announced Noah's birth in 2016 on Facebook, he has largely kept Noah off of social media. That was until 2023 when the world truly met the bright young man for the first time.

