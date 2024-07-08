Inside Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship With Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert may not be part of former President Donald Trump's inner circle, but the two seem to have a solid relationship that extends to Trump's kids. "You can tell a lot about a man from the children that he's raised," the Coloradan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2020. "POTUS has incredible kids." While it doesn't look like she's close enough to the Trump kids to be invited over for family dinners, she is tight enough with them that she was sitting in the front row with Eric Trump when she made an appearance at Donald's hush money trial in May 2024. It's her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., though, that has gotten pundits talking.

The pair seem to have gotten cozy since Boebert gained notoriety as a diehard MAGA supporter, appearing at events together and defending each other online from their (sometimes mutual) critics. Boebert's messiest controversies ever don't seem to faze Don Jr. at all — in fact, he even supported her during one of her most notorious scandals.