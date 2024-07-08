Inside Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship With Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert may not be part of former President Donald Trump's inner circle, but the two seem to have a solid relationship that extends to Trump's kids. "You can tell a lot about a man from the children that he's raised," the Coloradan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2020. "POTUS has incredible kids." While it doesn't look like she's close enough to the Trump kids to be invited over for family dinners, she is tight enough with them that she was sitting in the front row with Eric Trump when she made an appearance at Donald's hush money trial in May 2024. It's her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., though, that has gotten pundits talking.
The pair seem to have gotten cozy since Boebert gained notoriety as a diehard MAGA supporter, appearing at events together and defending each other online from their (sometimes mutual) critics. Boebert's messiest controversies ever don't seem to faze Don Jr. at all — in fact, he even supported her during one of her most notorious scandals.
They headlined Pueblo Freedom Fest in 2023
Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. both spoke at Pueblo's Grand Old Party Freedom Fest in July 2023. Hundreds of people paid $75 for a ticket to see the duo, who were the keynote speakers of the Pueblo, Colorado event. Boebert was clearly thrilled to be headlining the event with Trump's son, touting his presence as a win for Colorado. "To bring in someone like Donald Trump Jr., it shows that every area of America matters, that our military matters are our men and women who have served matters... Your opinions matter," she said (via Fox 21). On Facebook, she posted a picture of the two of them standing together on stage posing in a side embrace. "It was such a great time with Donald Trump Jr. and the sold out crowd at Pueblo's Grand Old Party Freedom Fest!" she captioned it.
Trump Jr.'s speech urged MAGA protestors to convert Democrats, claiming that freedom is on the line. "That's why you have to talk to your Democrat friends. People who are reasonable, have a conversation, have that dialog, explain to them what's at stake," he said. Predictably, the event featured lots of Joe Biden bashing, with many attendees sporting anti-Biden shirts and the crowd booing him at frequent intervals. Boebert and Trump Jr. also auctioned off a gun that was signed by the pair.
Donald Trump Jr. has supported Lauren Boebert on Twitter
Like his dad, Donald Trump Jr. is a prolific social media user who uses X to his advantage. He's used the platform not only to post his own rants and opinions, but also to co-sign those of his friends and allies. He's been seen quote tweeting Lauren Boebert, offering up his own takes on her thoughts.
In 2020, Boebert griped about an aid package for Pakistan that was allotted, in part, to empowering women. The aid package was part of a larger COVID-19 relief bill that cleared funding not only for foreign aid but also for stimulus checks, unemployment, and various other government projects. "When your country's COVID-19 relief bill includes $10 million in 'gender programs' for Pakistan, you know Congress is broken," tweeted Boebert. Trump Jr. piggybacked off her comment, saying, "This times 1000000000 WTF?!?"
He also backed up her anti-mask stance during the pandemic, sharing a July 2021 Breitbart article that praised Boebert for rejecting a mask that was given to her, defying then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rule that masks should be worn in the Hall of the House of Representatives. "Americans should not succumb to the bully tactics from extreme leftists," Boebert told the outlet. "If members of Congress cede our freedoms here, what hope is there for the people we represent?" Trump Jr. agreed, tweeting the article and writing: "Good for @laurenboebert! It's time for Republicans to finally stand up to these leftwing psychopaths and say enough is enough!!!"
He defended her after she got rowdy in a theater
How one should behave in a public theater when there's a show going on doesn't seem like a political issue, but Lauren Boebert made it one when she went on a date with a new boyfriend to a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice" in Denver, Colorado, in 2023. Boebert was kicked out for causing a disturbance, which included vaping and engaging in a sexual act with her date.
Security camera footage derailed Boebert's attempts to deny her actions, which led to an Instagram account posting a meme comparing it to two other incidents. The first was the White House cocaine incident of 2023, in which the discovery of a small bag of cocaine led to a brief evacuation and an 11-day investigation that failed to find how the drugs made it into the White House. The second incident was the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. Conspiracy theorists have alleged that both incidents involve government cover ups, finding it fishy that the origin of the cocaine bag wasn't found and claiming that Epstein didn't take his own life but was supposedly murdered to prevent him from revealing secrets about Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. shared the meme, which speculates on the lack of "evidence" of supposed crimes that protected Democrats while there's video evidence of Boebert's misdeeds. "Funny how that works" he captioned the meme on his Instagram Story (via Meidas News).
Donald Trump Jr. supported Lauren Boebert at a campaign event
Donald Trump Jr.'s support of Lauren Boebert goes beyond online commentary. He's turned up to back her in real life, too, appearing at a campaign event for the congresswoman in April 2024 ahead of the primary election. Boebert, who was previously elected in Colorado's District 3, had decided to move to District 4, and shared her dream of reshaping the GOP at the event held in Loveland. Boebert denounced "Republicans in Name Only," also known as "RINOs," saying: "I found out quick that I'm actually a professional RINO hunter. ... I think it's RINO hunting season" (via The Denver Post).
Trump Jr., a former Colorado resident, expressed his excitement that his one-time home state is supposedly showing more support for the GOP. "I hadn't seen that in so long," he said of the state's supposed political shift towards the right. "Which gives me some hope actually, that it's not over. People understand what's going on, people are waking up to the insanity that's out there right now."
Data actually suggests that Colorado is becoming increasingly more liberal. Colorado has been a blue state since the 2008 presidential election and, in 2023, less than 25% of voters were registered Republicans.
Some social media users think Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. are meant for each other
Lauren Boebert notably ended her controversial relationship with ex-husband Jayson Boebert in 2023 and Donald Trump Jr. has been engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2020. Despite Trump Jr. being in a steady relationship, some people have linked him to Boebert since her divorce, noting that the two seem to be in sync — and not just politically.
@littlemissmarxist01
Don Jr and Kimmy are done. #donjr #kimberlyguilfoyle #laurenboebert #politicalhumor #politicsswag #politicstiktok #politik #politiktiktok #politok #politokers #politoker #politicalnews
One TikToker claimed in July 2023 that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were on the outs and that he and Boebert were getting closer. While the video didn't get a lot of traction, many commenters expressed their dismay at the thought of an alliance between the two. "Lawd have mercy if Bobo and Jr are a couple," said one. Another said: "I hope they start dating! They deserve each other."
X users seemed to be in agreement that the two would not make a good couple but that they are evenly matched — but not for good reasons. "Rumors are flying that Don Jr & Lauren Boebert are dating," one person tweeted the same month. "Talk about a match made in Hell."