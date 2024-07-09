Tragic Details About Bailee Madison

The following article mentions mental health struggles.

Bailee Madison has been acting since before she could speak. When she was just 2 weeks old, she starred in a commercial with her mother. At age 5, Madison landed her first film role in a movie called "Lonely Hearts" ... after tagging along at her sister's audition for the same movie. "I went in there and from that moment on, God blessed me," Madison told Issue. She booked a role in "Bridge to Terabithia" right after, spent a whirlwind six months in New Zealand filming, and went back to school afterwards. She was 7 years old when she attended her first premiere.

A lot certainly has changed in Madison's life over the years. However, if there's one thing that's stayed the same, it's her commitment to the Golden Rule. As Madison told Schön! magazine in 2018, she's still holding on to the advice her mom gave her when she just started her career: "Treat others the way you wish to be treated."

In the same interview, Madison said that she tries to live every day like it's her last. "Our generation moves so quickly, so I think it's so important we learn to take things day by day and do our best to enjoy it," she said. Though both her personal life and professional life have given her plenty to enjoy, that's not to say Bailee Madison hasn't experienced tragedy, rejection, or disappointments.

