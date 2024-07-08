Resurfaced Clip Of Trump On The Wendy Williams Show Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Donald Trump has had quite the transformation over the years when it comes to career choices. He went from real estate developer to reality TV star to U.S. president. However, based on a clip of Trump from a 2013 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," some people online think that perhaps it shows that he missed his calling as a talk show host.
Why was this kind of his calling pic.twitter.com/IGNQ3ldfmq
— serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) July 4, 2024
The clip on X, formerly known as Twitter with the caption "Why was this kind of his calling" has been watched millions of times. In it, an audience member is asking for advice from Williams and Trump on how to get her boyfriend to not think she's cheating on him when she is actually just staying late at work. Trump, who is rocking his signature hairstyle and long red tie, tells the woman, "If he has that now in the back of his mind, then it could be trouble for the future." Trump then assures the woman that if she does break up with him, it won't be hard to find someone new.
One person posted on X, "I've been saying for years if they just gave Trump the Wendy Williams slot he would probably be just as if not more so fulfilled than what is basically the talk show platform he has now." And one person joked, "in an alternate universe he would have been everyone's favorite guest judge on drag race."
Some think Donald Trump should have skipped politics altogether
One person pointed out how this clip shows that Donald Trump does have a certain appeal, writing on X: "He is charasmatic. You don't have to like him but it's fact." Others think that maybe Trump should still pursue a TV show gig, even now, instead of continuing his third run for president. "Can we just offer this guy a show and get him outnof politics. He was really entertaining before he tried to destroy our democracy," one person wrote on X.
It seems like Trump's life would have had fewer, or at least different, complications if he'd continued with his TV work instead of going into politics. "The mistake he made was running for President instead of just becoming the world's greatest show host and entertainer. He wouldn't have nearly as much trouble as he has in his life if he'd stayed in his actual lane," one person wrote.
It makes sense — he likely wouldn't have arranged for hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election if he hadn't been running for president; Trump was found guilty in that case. He also probably wouldn't be facing felony charges for election interference, either.