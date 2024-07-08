Resurfaced Clip Of Trump On The Wendy Williams Show Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Donald Trump has had quite the transformation over the years when it comes to career choices. He went from real estate developer to reality TV star to U.S. president. However, based on a clip of Trump from a 2013 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," some people online think that perhaps it shows that he missed his calling as a talk show host.

Why was this kind of his calling pic.twitter.com/IGNQ3ldfmq — serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) July 4, 2024

The clip on X, formerly known as Twitter with the caption "Why was this kind of his calling" has been watched millions of times. In it, an audience member is asking for advice from Williams and Trump on how to get her boyfriend to not think she's cheating on him when she is actually just staying late at work. Trump, who is rocking his signature hairstyle and long red tie, tells the woman, "If he has that now in the back of his mind, then it could be trouble for the future." Trump then assures the woman that if she does break up with him, it won't be hard to find someone new.

One person posted on X, "I've been saying for years if they just gave Trump the Wendy Williams slot he would probably be just as if not more so fulfilled than what is basically the talk show platform he has now." And one person joked, "in an alternate universe he would have been everyone's favorite guest judge on drag race."

