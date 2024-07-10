8 Signs Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Will Never Get Back Together

A whopping 500 million people watched the wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, on their TV sets in 1986, while 2,000 guests were there in person. It may not have been quite as important as King Charles III and Princess Diana's wedding, but it was still a spectacle to behold. Andrew had picked a firecracker in redheaded Sarah, who told it like it was and was a breath of fresh air for the notoriously traditional family. As such, many were rooting for them to work out — but alas, it wasn't to be.

After just six years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in 1992 and officially parted ways four years later when their divorce was granted. It was a testing few years for the House of Windsor, with Queen Elizabeth II watching on as three of her four children divorced within four years. Both Anne, Princess Royal, and Charles would move on and get married again, but Andrew has never found someone else to share his life with. In fact, in a strange turn of events, Andrew and Sarah have continued to live together in their marital home since their split over 30 years ago.

Their unwavering affection for one another constantly raises the will-they-won't-they get back together question. Though it may certainly seem that there is still a deep connection there, the reality is quite different. There are several signs Sarah and Andrew will never get back together, no matter what we may like to believe!

