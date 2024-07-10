All About Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Anne's Godson

Crown Prince Haakon admits that being born into royalty still comes with its downsides. Growing up, his status as the crown prince didn't go unnoticed. Haakon wouldn't mention his royal status at school, but unsurprisingly, people found out regardless. Though he recalls that he had not experienced the worst when it comes to bullying, he still remembers how some upperclassmen made him feel uncomfortable and those daily interactions made things difficult to an extent. He opened up about his schooling in his book, "Haakon: Stories of an Heir to the Throne," where he describes the bullying he experienced as a child. There were instances where upperclassmen would kick around his lunchbox for him to chase (via NRK).

Thankfully, he had someone in his corner. Another person who understood what it was like as she had a similar lived experience: His sister, Princess Märtha Louise. Though Crown Prince Haakon never uttered a word about the bully to his sister, she found out on her own and stood by him. He admits that to this day, he still has a tricky relationship with his title. Being destined for the throne makes it difficult to know what people's real intentions are. However, with enough training over the years, he has been able to distinguish those with genuine intentions from those who do not.