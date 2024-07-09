Sad Details About Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Life
The following article includes mentions of gun violence.
Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark's most recognizable leading men. His legions of fans (whom he's referred to as "Tyler Enthusiasts") are, of course, big supporters. It may seem like Hynes' life as an actor is dreamy, but like everyone else, he has dealt with tragedies and difficult times. He sustained an on-set injury while playing the love interest in Hallmark's "Always Amore." The film chronicles the widowed Elizabeth, played by Autumn Reeser, as she works with Hynes' character, Ben, to get her late husband's restaurant thriving again.
During an interview with "Remark the Show" on YouTube, Hynes revealed, "I got a concussion while making this movie, in the last two days." He said that he suffered a fall that left him with the head injury while filming the final scene. "Yeah, the last two days of shooting I gotta tell you guys, like, I've had some spills in my time — this one really rocked my noodle and yeah, and I was out of it."
Hynes and Kris, one of the interviewers, joked about how it can sometimes be funny when someone falls, but no one was around to witness Hynes' big spill. He continued, "So no, unfortunately I was by myself, just you know, head in my hand, blood in my hand, going, 'Great, I gotta go to work now.'"
Tyler Hynes lost a dear friend while making 'Always Amore'
While Autumn Reeser felt connected to her "Always Amore" role, Tyler Hynes used one scene of the movie to pay homage to a late friend. On Instagram, Hynes mentioned how he'd seen fans talk about their own experiences with grief. He shared his support for them by dedicating the Hallmark film to a family that was dear to his heart and had lost a loved one named Kathy while Hynes was filming.
Hynes described how sudden the death was and elaborated that Kathy's son is his best friend. Hynes had to film one of the last "Always Amore" scenes shortly after talking with his best friend and explained what that entailed: "A scene that deals with the loss of someone you love. It was surreal to say the least, but her life and indeed her passing gave me things I won't discuss here but will follow me forever. For the better. For her and her family I changed a line in the film as my quiet way to pay respects and show my love for them." Hynes didn't say what line he changed.
Hynes said he shared the news of Kathy's death since she was a Hallmark watcher, and once more dedicated "Always Amore" to her and her loved ones. Hynes continued, "Here's to finding a way to move on but forever carry the ones we love with us."
Tyler Hynes was at the 2024 Super Bowl parade shooting
Janel Parrish and Tyler Hynes co-starred in a spoof trailer for "Falling For Football," a Hallmark parody of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. To celebrate Kelce and his team's Super Bowl victory, Hynes and Parrish would later attended the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on February 14.
Unfortunately, shots were fired at the celebratory event. Multiple people were injured and one person was killed. Thankfully, Hynes and Parrish were not harmed. An admin for an Andrew Walker fan page on Facebook confirmed to an the admin for the Hynies Headquarters Instagram page that Hynes was not among the victims, "FROM ANDREW TYLER IS SAFE." (Walker and Hynes were co-stars in "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and Walker is married to Hynes' cousin.)
Per Heavy, Hynes shared a white heart on his Instagram story following the tragic event. He later uploaded a video with footage from before the shooting and of its aftermath. "My thoughts are with everyone near or far affected by this unfortunate happening," he wrote. "A world where this doesn't exist would be a lovely one. More important than my particular experience is the recognition of the beauty of this city and the people therein. Every single person I was with and met that day are as lovely as they come. And every single person who I was with during the moments we're seeing on the news, I couldn't be more proud of." He added a bandaged heart emoji and, "KC."
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.