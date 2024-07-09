Sad Details About Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Life

The following article includes mentions of gun violence.

Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark's most recognizable leading men. His legions of fans (whom he's referred to as "Tyler Enthusiasts") are, of course, big supporters. It may seem like Hynes' life as an actor is dreamy, but like everyone else, he has dealt with tragedies and difficult times. He sustained an on-set injury while playing the love interest in Hallmark's "Always Amore." The film chronicles the widowed Elizabeth, played by Autumn Reeser, as she works with Hynes' character, Ben, to get her late husband's restaurant thriving again.

During an interview with "Remark the Show" on YouTube, Hynes revealed, "I got a concussion while making this movie, in the last two days." He said that he suffered a fall that left him with the head injury while filming the final scene. "Yeah, the last two days of shooting I gotta tell you guys, like, I've had some spills in my time — this one really rocked my noodle and yeah, and I was out of it."

Hynes and Kris, one of the interviewers, joked about how it can sometimes be funny when someone falls, but no one was around to witness Hynes' big spill. He continued, "So no, unfortunately I was by myself, just you know, head in my hand, blood in my hand, going, 'Great, I gotta go to work now.'"