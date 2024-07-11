The Stunning Transformation Of Model Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader is anything but your ordinary model. She eats jalapeños straight out of the container, can peel pounds crawfish in a matter of minutes, and is clumsier than one might expect. What's more, the Louisiana-born '90s baby didn't spend her childhood dreaming of walking runways or posing for professional photographers. Rather, the world of modeling more or less sought her out.

Before she became a model, Nader was an ordinary college student... who just so happened to land a small part in the 2018 flick "Backtrace," brushing shoulders with the likes of Ryan Guzman and Sylvester Stallone. While her acting career didn't take off, that's not to say she didn't soon find incredible success in front of the camera. Thanks to her parents, who instilled in her the unwavering belief that dreams need to be followed, Nader quickly made a name for herself as a model.

So, how exactly did it all happen? Here's how Brooks Nader transformed from ordinary Louisiana girl to Sports Illustrated cover star.