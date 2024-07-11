The Stunning Transformation Of Model Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader is anything but your ordinary model. She eats jalapeños straight out of the container, can peel pounds crawfish in a matter of minutes, and is clumsier than one might expect. What's more, the Louisiana-born '90s baby didn't spend her childhood dreaming of walking runways or posing for professional photographers. Rather, the world of modeling more or less sought her out.
Before she became a model, Nader was an ordinary college student... who just so happened to land a small part in the 2018 flick "Backtrace," brushing shoulders with the likes of Ryan Guzman and Sylvester Stallone. While her acting career didn't take off, that's not to say she didn't soon find incredible success in front of the camera. Thanks to her parents, who instilled in her the unwavering belief that dreams need to be followed, Nader quickly made a name for herself as a model.
So, how exactly did it all happen? Here's how Brooks Nader transformed from ordinary Louisiana girl to Sports Illustrated cover star.
Brooks Nader had a 'super humble' upbringing
Brooks Nader was born on February 7, 1997, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Lebanese American parents. She grew up in a two-bedroom house that belonged to her grandparents. Looking back on her childhood, she told The Daily Front Row that she could've never imagined living the life she has now. "I grew up with super humble beginnings—hardworking, blue- collar family. Living in New York and making money and being in the limelight was so far-fetched, they weren't even discussed," she said.
The model's hometown, Maringouin, is known for its mosquito population. (The word "maringouin" is Cajun French for "mosquito.") "It really did have a lot of mosquitoes because it was between two bayous. It's really gross now that I think about it," Nader told the New York Post. She and her three sisters loved playing outside in the mud, but even with all the muck and mosquitos, they stayed prim and proper. "Being Southern we were into bows, hair and smock dresses," the model said. "My mom thought it was adorable."
As a kid, Nader stayed busy with her studies. After graduating from the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, she headed to Tulane University.
Her dream to become a model started with a summer internship in New York
While studying finance at Tulane University, Brooks Nader spent one of her summer breaks doing an internship in New York City. Little did she know that it would be a major turning point in her life. While Nader was walking the streets of Manhattan, she was scouted by a modeling agent. The interaction caught Nader entirely off guard, but it stuck with her. So much so, that she decided to give the modeling thing a shot.
Nader left university, moved to New York, and tried to start building a career in the modeling industry. While most parents would probably not be too happy if their kid told them that they're dropping out of university to pursue a career in modeling, Nader's parents were nothing but supportive. "They were behind me 100%," she said in an interview with her alma mater, the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
Her modeling career had a very bumpy start
Even when you're as determined as Brooks Nader, getting started in the modeling industry is hardly a walk in the park. "[I got rejected] 99% of the time," she told the Daily Mail. She was very honest about how this affected her self-esteem, admitting that the never-ending nos was a harrowing experience. "As a young, impressionable girl, I didn't handle it well and it really hurt my confidence," she said.
Despite the constant rejection, Nader plucked up the courage to attend an open casting call for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018. Suddenly, she found herself surrounded by supportive people who accepted her. "It really empowered me and brought my confidence back," she told the Daily Mail. Nader added that, while doing a shoot for the magazine, she didn't feel any pressure to be anyone but herself. "SI empowered me not to try to change myself, but to be the best version of me possible," she explained.
Brooks Nader was told she didn't have the right body type to be a model
The truth about the modeling world is that it's brutal, and sometimes downright ugly. Brooks Nader knows this better than anyone. After moving to New York to pursue modeling, she found her body scrutinized by agencies and clients who told her she didn't fit the mold. "Most agencies or clients thought I was too curvy or busty," Nader told the Daily Mail. "I was too short, I was too tall, especially for the NYC market, and I was told by so many people I would never be able to succeed as a model." Speaking to Fox News in 2019, Nader said that she was constantly told that she should kiss her dream of becoming a runway model goodbye. But she proved all the naysayers wrong when she graced the catwalk for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami a few years later.
Now, she hopes to inspire others not to let so-called industry experts tell them what they can and cannot achieve. "I want to inspire and encourage young women like my three little sisters to embrace and own who they are and go for it all in life," she said.
Christie Brinkley gave her sound career advice
You may think you know everything there is to know about model Christie Brinkley, but did you know Brooks Nader is a huge fan of the legendary supermodel? Needless to say, Nader couldn't believe her luck when Brinkley happened to be at one of the casting interviews when she auditioned for Sports Illustrated's model search in 2019. "It was crazy to be face to face with her and have her be a part of the whole process," Nader told Fox News.
Brinkley, who made her SI Swim debut in 1975, not only interviewed Nadar, but offered some strong advice. Understandably, Nader continues to hold the advice near and dear to her heart. "[She said] you have to remember that modeling is a job," Nader recalled. "Like any other, you have to show up on time, be professional, and if you're freezing, shooting in a bikini in the show or tired, power through it with a smile on your face."
She became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in 2019
When Brooks Nader was picked to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in 2019, she admitted that getting to that point in her career took blood, sweat, and many tears. "It's like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I'm here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one," Nader told Fox News in 2019.
While she hoped to be one of the publication's models, Nader still had a hard time believing it was actually possible. When editor MJ Day arrived at her agency one day with a bouquet and the news that she'd been chosen as the 2020 Rookie, Nader was left speechless. "I was confused," she told the Daily Mail. "I came to my agency for a standard casting and MJ just popped out with flowers, and I kind of thought I was in a dream for a second, because I have been dreaming about this and having nightmares." Once the news sunk in, she burst into happy tears.
She learned to deal with online hate fast
Many celebs have clapped back at online hate, and it's been no different for Brooks Nader. Whenever you find yourself in the public eye, there will always be people who have unkind things to say, and Nader learned to handle it pretty quickly after she shot to fame.
After being selected as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Nader wore a sheer dress to the 2019 Sportsperson of the Year awards. She posted pictures of the dress to Instagram and was met with a barrage of nasty comments, many of which slut-shamed the model. "She probably has used her body to get ahead ... I call it as I see it, popular or not," one person wrote. Another suggested that she deserved to be treated a certain way because of the way she was dressed.
Nader didn't allow the haters to get to her, however, and responded to some of the trolls, telling one, "I love the hate queen" (via Fox News). To another she replied, "Whatever makes you feel better about yourself."
In 2019, Brooks Nader married Billy Haire
Shortly after landing a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Brooks Nader tied the knot with William Hare in a magical ceremony in New Orleans. The wedding, which took over a year to plan, received a lot of media attention. Speaking to People ahead of the big day, Nader said that she wanted her wedding to embrace the traditions of the city. "We will have some fun New Orleans traditions incorporated, like a line parade after the ceremony. It's a staple for New Orleans weddings," she said.
Picking the venue and setting the tone was only half the work, however. Nader shared that finding the perfect wedding dress turned out to be quite the mission, and she tried on about 50 wedding gowns before she made her final decision. But as much fun as she had planning the big day, Nader most looked forward to finally getting married to Hare. "We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We've done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more," she told the outlet.
She set her sights on serving as a mentor to young girls
Becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gave Brooks Nader a brand-new platform she was eager to use. Speaking to her alma mater, the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Nader said that she wanted to use her newfound fame to help other young girls who want to venture into the modeling industry. She emphasized that the modeling industry is changing for the better, and that brands like Sports Illustrated are leading the way. Nader's biggest wish is that young girls will embrace their own unique beauty and not compare themselves to others.
"I want to inspire and encourage young women like my three little sisters to embrace and own who they are and go for it all in life," Nader told Fox News. "SI inspires us and gives us all permission to own our bodies and our personalities and gifts to let them shine before the watching world."
Someone tried to stalk her in 2022
In 2022, Brooks Nader was targeted by a stalker. As she shared on Instagram Stories (via People), she was on her way home from an outing with some friends when her iPhone notified her that she was being tracked by someone and that this person had been doing so for some time. What made this experience even more frightening was that Nader was alone and walking home when she received the notification. "So I freaked out. And then, of course, my phone died," Nader said. Turns out, someone apparently slipped an Apple AirTag in Nader's pocket while she was out that night. "I was at the bar and waiting on someone alone and had my coat on the chair behind me. It was crowded. Lots of people," she recalled.
Nader said she'd had no idea that Apple AirTags were a thing before that notification popped up on her phone. "I'm kind of just trying to raise awareness and tell all my ladies out there to watch your belongings, look out for the notification," she said. "It was the scariest moment ever. I just want people to be aware that this exists."
She appeared on Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition's cover in 2023
When Brooks Nader was doing a photoshoot for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, she didn't expect that she'd get picked to be on the cover. But that's exactly what happened. "I was in complete shock mode," Nader told Grazia. "It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted." Nader's family was just as ecstatic at the news. "My whole family flew in for the week-long celebration!" she told Fox News in 2023. "I had NO idea I was going to be on the cover alongside Martha [Stewart], Megan [Fox] and Kim [Petras]. What legends!"
Nader has learned a thing or two since first landing a spot in the coveted magazine in 2019. As she told Grazia, she believes it's essential to make sure you take care of yourself and do what it takes to feel your best, because that's what the cameras will capture.
She launched her own jewelry line in 2023
After landing a spot on the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Brooks Nader collaborated with jewelry brand Electric Picks to launch her own line of glittering pieces, which included bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. The release of these pieces were celebrated at a fancy launch party in New York, and Nader took to Instagram ahead of the event to share her excitement with followers. "@electricpicks X BROOKS NADER // THE PARTY launching TOMORROW!!!" she captioned the post. Her Sports Illustrated family proceeded to cheer her on in the comments, with model Katie Austin writing, "Congratulations beauty! I love @electricpicks." 2023's Swimsuit Rookie, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg also weighed in, "SLAY!! So proud of you. You're on fire!!"
Nader later shared in an Instagram Story that she was thrilled to wear one of the bracelets from the collection for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot. "Being on the cover of such an iconic magazine was enough of a pinch me moment, but to be wearing my own collection is UNMATCHED!" she wrote (via SI Lifestyle). "And what's even better is, everyone can wear the Cindy once my collection launches! I will forever be pinching myself over this!!"
She learned to take care of herself without reaching for fad diets
So many of us believe false facts about dieting, and Brooks Nader has admitted that she was no different, telling the Daily Mail that she used to have a "strange relationship" with food. "I've gone through the whole 'crash diet' thing when I first started modeling and had a strange relationship with my weight and food and found that hurt me, both mentally and physically," she confessed.
While Nader tries not to indulge in dairy and sugar most of the time, she will have some if a craving strikes. She believes that a diet shouldn't consist of cutting out foods and depriving yourself from the things you like because it's not sustainable anyway. "Any 'diet' a person goes under should just consist of healthy eating, but don't beat up yourself if you need to satisfy that fried chicken craving — I am Southern after all," she said.
In 2024, Brooks Nader divorced her husband
It's no secret that many celebrities have short-lived marriages, and Brooks Nader happens to fall on that list. In May 2024, Nader and Billy Haire announced that they'd filed for divorce only four years after their magical New Orleans wedding. Nader's spokesperson told People that they'd already been separated for a few months. "The split is amicable," the spokesperson said, hinting that Nader's busy life might have been one of the reasons for the split. "They're both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways," they said.
In February 2024, Nader and Haire were seen vacationing together in Mexico. In hindsight, it's hard not to wonder if it was a last-ditch effort to salvage their marriage. Fans first started speculating that something was amiss when they noticed that Nader didn't post anything on Instagram for their wedding anniversary in December 2023
Brooks Nader debuted a brand-new look after her divorce
Shortly after news about her divorce from Billy Haire broke, Brooks Nader stepped out on the red carpet with a brand-new look. She attended the 60th Anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch wearing a black beaded dress that was completely see-through. She appeared on the carpet sans her bra, only sporting a nude-colored thong under the dress. But the daring fashion statement wasn't the only thing that drew people's attention — Nader had also made a big change to her hair, trading her signature brunette locks for a blonde wig.
Nader posted some snaps of the dress to her Instagram account and fans immediately took to the comments to gush over her new look. "The blond hair is absolutely everything on you," one fan commented. "Omg YES Blonde Brooks!? I dieee," another weighed in. "Ok I'm obsessed with you as a blonde," another chimed in.
Nader sure seemed to enjoy her blonde moment, too — even if it was just a wig. "I loved being a blonde. I was a wild child for two days!" she told The Daily Front Row.
After her divorce, she started dating a prince
Rumors first started swirling that Brooks Nader was dating Greek royal Prince Constantine Alexios when the two were spotted together in New York ahead of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery's wedding. In photographs published by the Daily Mail, Nader and Constantine were seen looking pretty cozy at the June 2024 event. Later, an eagle-eyed paparazzo managed to snap a picture of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony.
Pictures of the two attending Culpo and McCaffery's wedding left no doubt that the two were smitten with each other. They were seen holding hands and watching the bride and groom open the dance floor with their arms around each other. No one knows how long the two have been dating, but their debut as a couple came barely two months after Nader announced her divorce from her former husband Billy Haire. It seems she's ready to leave her marriage in the past and look to the future.