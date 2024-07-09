Jana Duggar's Sparkly Accessory Has Fans Speculating About Her Relationship Status

The famous Duggar family of "19 Kids & Counting" has changed a lot since their show first premiered in 2008. Back then, most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children were young teens, tweens, and toddlers; now the youngest, Josie, is almost 15. The "counting" has also continued rapidly, with the announced grandchild total currently at 32 at the time of writing. (It's believed there may be some Duggar grandchildren we don't yet know about.) But oldest sibling Jana Duggar stood out in this big family like a sore thumb...mainly because of her single status.

Advertisement

At 34, Jana is both the oldest daughter and the oldest sibling still unmarried. Normally, this wouldn't be so unusual, but the Duggars aren't your everyday family. Jim Bob and Michelle raised their children under a conservative Christian sect that encourages young marriages and large housefuls of children.

It was thought that Jana might spend the rest of her life as a singleton, helping out on the family farm and available to babysit her gaggle of nieces and nephews. But a new series of photos she posted on Instagram on July 8 revealed an intriguing detail. The pics, taken during a trip to Charleston, SC, showed Jana sporting a new and very visible ring on her left hand. This, of course, set off a flood of comments amongst the fans.

Advertisement