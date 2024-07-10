Yvette Prieto Has Had Such A Glow-Up Since Marrying Michael Jordan

Yvette Prieto has had a major style makeover since her marriage to NBA legend Michael Jordan made her a celebrity back in 2013. The Cuban-American beauty, despite being a former model, was not exactly known for channeling opulence during the early days of their relationship, opting instead for a more casual and pared-down approach. Leading up to Prieto's wedding to the basketball icon, which naturally cost millions, she joined her then-fiancée at his 12th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitation Gala in Las Vegas, where she hit the red carpet clad in a rather simple outfit. Prieto sported a Ronny Kobo crewneck dress in beige with matching high heels and minimal accessories, while Jordan looked sharp beside her in his white dress shirt with brown suit jacket and jeans.

Isaac Brekken/Getty

In 2010, the former model suffered another mismatched moment with her husband as they attended a star-studded dinner hosted by the Jordan Brand in Dallas, Texas. Among a sea of cocktail dresses and suits, Prieto stood out in her gray-and-black ripped knitted top which she wore underneath an ill-fitted blazer jacket. Meanwhile, the NBA legend opted for smart casual in his blue-green suit jacket paired with jeans and a black turtleneck. Similarly, in 2015, Prieto went for an understated look at the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala by donning an all-black but yawn-inducing ensemble opposite Jordan. Fortunately, Prieto's style has evolved significantly over the years as she went from laidback to full glam.

