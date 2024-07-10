Yvette Prieto Has Had Such A Glow-Up Since Marrying Michael Jordan
Yvette Prieto has had a major style makeover since her marriage to NBA legend Michael Jordan made her a celebrity back in 2013. The Cuban-American beauty, despite being a former model, was not exactly known for channeling opulence during the early days of their relationship, opting instead for a more casual and pared-down approach. Leading up to Prieto's wedding to the basketball icon, which naturally cost millions, she joined her then-fiancée at his 12th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitation Gala in Las Vegas, where she hit the red carpet clad in a rather simple outfit. Prieto sported a Ronny Kobo crewneck dress in beige with matching high heels and minimal accessories, while Jordan looked sharp beside her in his white dress shirt with brown suit jacket and jeans.
In 2010, the former model suffered another mismatched moment with her husband as they attended a star-studded dinner hosted by the Jordan Brand in Dallas, Texas. Among a sea of cocktail dresses and suits, Prieto stood out in her gray-and-black ripped knitted top which she wore underneath an ill-fitted blazer jacket. Meanwhile, the NBA legend opted for smart casual in his blue-green suit jacket paired with jeans and a black turtleneck. Similarly, in 2015, Prieto went for an understated look at the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala by donning an all-black but yawn-inducing ensemble opposite Jordan. Fortunately, Prieto's style has evolved significantly over the years as she went from laidback to full glam.
Instead Yvette Prieto's best fashion moments
Yvette Prieto's glow-up since being with Michael Jordan a.k.a. the basketball GOAT is truly a sight to behold. The former model — who turned 45 in 2024 (yep!) — is no stranger to showcasing her unique, leveled-up personal style at various red-carpet events and industry gatherings, which she typically attends alongside her A-lister husband. Among Prieto's best looks was the backless leopard print dress she rocked at the 11th MJ Celebrity Invitational Gala in 2012, when she and Jordan were still engaged (seen above). Not only did the dress flatter Prieto by hugging her in all the right places but it also matched perfectly with the NBA legend's gray and gold ensemble. The former model accessorized the outfit with a small purse and simple jewelry, while leaving her hair and makeup very minimal to keep things balanced. What a stunner!
Another major slay moment came in 2019, when Prieto attended the launch of Cincoro Tequila with her husband in New York City. The mother of Jordan's two youngest kids, Ysabel and Victoria, turned heads in her gorgeous metallic dress by IRO Paris, which featured a plunging V-neckline and ruched detailing. She topped off the look with black high-heeled sandals, while Jordan matched her in his black velvet suit, shirt, and Air Jordan sneakers. Other honorable mentions include the red tube dress Prieto wore to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2009, and the ribbed beige dress she wore to the 10th MJ Celebrity Invitational Welcome Reception in 2011.
Yvette Prieto is stylish off the red carpet too
High-profile event or not, Yvette Prieto knows how to dress to impress. Michael Jordan's stunning wife has mastered the art of being casually chic after experimenting with different styles over the years and finding out which ones best suit her. For example, in 2017, she and the billionaire pro athlete (here's how much Jordan is really worth) went out for a romantic dinner in NYC where the former model embodied effortless style in a lace-up dress that accentuated her curves. While the dress was already the perfect choice, Prieto accessorized her outfit with black platform heels instead of stilettos or ankle-strap heels, which would have instantly elevated it. Fast forward to 2023 and Prieto perfected her signature look as she stepped out with Jordan in Paris clad in an elegant black dress with stiletto sandals and a woven clutch. It was truly like watching a supermodel pass by!
The year prior, the mother-of-two commanded attention at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami with her sleek, all-white look which once again seamlessly matched her husband. Prieto channeled street style in her white tank top and high-waisted trousers, which she paired with Bottega Veneta mesh sandals, gold and silver jewelry, and a woven handbag. Prieto added a pair of sunglasses to complement her relaxed vibe as Jordan did the same in his white-button down shirt, shoes, and green pants. She finished off the look by tying her hair up in a sleek pony tail and wearing light, bronzy makeup. Perfection!