Royal Family Members Who Completely Transformed Their Smiles

Having blue blood does not protect you from having less than perfect teeth — or losing one in a scuffle, for that matter. Those who've been keeping an eye on the royals and their pearly whites know that it takes plenty of work to get that camera-ready smile. From their earliest days, royals' teeth are a subject of discussion. Prince William and Princess Catherine's firstborn son, Prince George, made headlines when photographers captured pictures of the little royal sporting some of his first teeth at 9 months old while William and Catherine were on their 2014 Australia tour.

While some royal family members' smiles are admired, others have been scrutinized – most notably Queen Elizabeth II's mother. One could guess the Queen Mother's age simply by looking at her teeth. And, fair enough, she was born in 1900, when dentistry was not the greatest. Getting dental work done mostly consisted of having bad teeth pulled and preventive treatments didn't exist. People often criticized the Queen Mother's teeth because they had significant discoloration and weren't perfectly straight. The reason for the discoloration, according to dental experts, was a result of her lifestyle — she was known for enjoying a good party, indulging in sweet treats, cigarettes, and alcohol. Basically, she was just like us normal folks, without a dentist on standby with teeth whitening treatments to take care of the carnage.

These days, however, the royal family takes full advantage of modern dentistry, and their smiles have undergone stunning transformations as a result.