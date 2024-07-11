The Mystery Surrounding HGTV Star Nicole Curtis & Dave Coulier's Brief Relationship
Nicole Curtis is most known for headlining the HGTV show "Rehab Addict," which centered around restoring historical homes in Minnesota and Michigan. The series ran from 2010 to 2018, with Curtis taking a step back from HGTV after its final season. The Michigan native gained major popularity through the renovation show, but it wasn't actually her first encounter with fame. While Curtis had some unexpected jobs before becoming an HGTV star, she also shared a mysterious relationship with actor and comedian Dave Coulier, who's most known for playing Joey Gladstone on "Full House."
A picture of the two shows Curtis accompanying Coulier at the Warner Bros. 50 years of Quality TV celebration in 2005, but few other details are known about their brief romance. In fact, Coulier is notably absent from "Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes (and How They Saved Me)," the 2016 autobiography that chronicles many of Curtis' pre-HGTV personal struggles. Though the book explores the TV star's relationship with Steven Cimini, the father of her first son, as well as subsequent romantic connections, Coulier isn't so much as mentioned, shrouding their relationship in even more mystery.
Nicole's mother weighed in on the relationship
Beyond the picture linking Nicole Curtis and Dave Coulier together, the HGTV star's mother has spoken to RadarOnline about the brief romance. According to Joan Curtis, the mysterious love birds were far more serious than you might've assumed. "When Nicole was engaged to Dave Coulier, she was going to be moving to California," Joan told the outlet. "Steven Cimini had his company settle him over into California so that he would be close to their son Ethan. But then Nicole broke off the engagement to Dave Coulier, and Steve lived in California."
This information both contradicts and lines up with some of the details Nicole shared in her memoir, "Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes," with the HGTV star stating that Cimini had moved to California after accepting a job there. At the same time, she was dating a Michigan businessman named Christopher, who she planned to eventually move to California with. "By then, Steve was living in California, and with everything going on in Detroit, I thought this was something I should just go with," Nicole wrote. "Plus, Christopher made me laugh. So off we went. The plan was to spend eighteen months in Minneapolis, save money, and then head to California."
Things didn't go quite according to plan, but Nicole documents how her relationship with Christopher led her into real estate and then the renovation business. How exactly Coulier fits into this picture remains a mystery, even with the internet sleuthing of determined fans.
The internet has speculated about Nicole's celeb romance
Despite the lack of information about Nicole Curtis and Dave Coulier's 2000s fling, the internet has had its share of things to say about the brief relationship, with most maintaining that it was a sloppy affair. "I seem to recall [Curtis] having a very messy relationship with Dave Coulier from Full House," one user wrote on Reddit. "I always thought it was wild that she and Alanis Morissette were both in crazy relationships with him."
While both romances are rumored to have been chaotic, Coulier's relationship with Alanis Morissette has a slightly more publicized history, with fans speculating that their age gap affair inspired her break-out album "Jagged Little Pill." Meanwhile, fans of "Rehab Addict" have searched for clues online about Curtis' celebrity liaison, with users on Primetimer Forums pointing to a biography from Magnetic Productions.
As one of the production teams behind "Rehab Addict," Magnetic Productions previously featured Curtis on its now-defunct website, with the bio featuring an interesting tidbit about the renovator. "This street-smart Detroit native spent two years living the high life as a Hollywood housewife—decorating her multi-million dollar mansion with all the luxuries," the webpage read, with fans speculating that it references her relationship with Coulier. Unless either party decides to open up about their brief affair, we may never know the truth about the mysterious relationship between Nicole Curtis and Dave Coulier.