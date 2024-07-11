The Mystery Surrounding HGTV Star Nicole Curtis & Dave Coulier's Brief Relationship

Beyond the picture linking Nicole Curtis and Dave Coulier together, the HGTV star's mother has spoken to RadarOnline about the brief romance. According to Joan Curtis, the mysterious love birds were far more serious than you might've assumed. "When Nicole was engaged to Dave Coulier, she was going to be moving to California," Joan told the outlet. "Steven Cimini had his company settle him over into California so that he would be close to their son Ethan. But then Nicole broke off the engagement to Dave Coulier, and Steve lived in California."

Advertisement

This information both contradicts and lines up with some of the details Nicole shared in her memoir, "Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes," with the HGTV star stating that Cimini had moved to California after accepting a job there. At the same time, she was dating a Michigan businessman named Christopher, who she planned to eventually move to California with. "By then, Steve was living in California, and with everything going on in Detroit, I thought this was something I should just go with," Nicole wrote. "Plus, Christopher made me laugh. So off we went. The plan was to spend eighteen months in Minneapolis, save money, and then head to California."

Things didn't go quite according to plan, but Nicole documents how her relationship with Christopher led her into real estate and then the renovation business. How exactly Coulier fits into this picture remains a mystery, even with the internet sleuthing of determined fans.

Advertisement