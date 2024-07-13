Celine Dion's Twins Are Growing Up Fast

There are few singers who made their mark on the '90s and '00s like Céline Dion. You couldn't turn on the radio without hearing smash hits like "Because You Loved Me," "That's The Way It Is," and, of course, "My Heart Will Go On." What's more, she didn't just rule the charts: In the aughts, the Queen of Ballads kicked off her historic residency in Sin City and became the Queen of Las Vegas.She not only fulfilled her aspirations to be a star like Michael Jackson, but her dream of having a family.

After years of keeping it hidden, Dion went public with her relationship with René Angélil in 1993. By 1994, Dion and René got married and began to build a life with one another. January 25, 2001, would see the birth of their first baby, René-Charles Angélil. Following this, Dion embarked on another journey of parenthood, and by October 23, 2010, Dion and René became parents to Eddy and Nelson Angélil. Though their mother has been one of the most famous musicians on the planet for decades, the twins have managed to more or less stay out of the spotlight. That said, it's clear the twins and their brother are the biggest stars in their mom's eyes. As she told the Daily Mail in 2013, "There's nothing that can top being a mother."

As Céline Dion's eldest son continues to grow into his own, Eddy and Nelson are right behind. And of course, their mom is as proud as can be.