Why Is Violet Affleck Always Wearing A Mask? The Rising Activist Just Revealed A Rare, Personal Clue

Violet Affleck just confirmed what we long suspected regarding her preference for using a face mask in public. On July 10, 2024, the eldest daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spoke before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to publicly advocate for a mask mandate and further accessibility during a public council meeting. In her speech, the rising activist opened up about developing a post-viral condition in 2019 that opened Violet's eyes to the importance of mask-wearing and preventive health measures. "I'm okay now, but I saw first-hard that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses," she explained. Violet then pointed out the impact of Long COVID on public health and its potential to magnify already existing challenges, such as the city's enduring employment and homelessness crises.

Advertisement

Even more love for Violet Affleck standing up for mask rights, demanding mask mandates in hospitals, and clean air. She starts by saying she had a post-viral condition ❤️‍🩹 in 2019 so has first-hand experience of the risks – and lack of treatments. https://t.co/A12POYdg11 — Living Safely With Covid #CovidIsAirborne (@CovidSafeNZ) July 10, 2024

Further noting that the Long COVID crisis affects vulnerable communities the most — that is, people "of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women and anyone in a public facing essential job" — Violet called for mask-wearing policies and other safety regulations in jails, medical centers, and government facilities. She also pleaded with the board to take a stand against mask bans, stressing that it puts everyone's health at risk when they remain silent. "They do not keep us safe," she argued. "They make vulnerable members of the community less safe and everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together." Notably, this isn't the first time that the concerned teenager has used her influence to advocate for an important cause either.

Advertisement