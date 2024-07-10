Expert Tells Us Barron Trump's Body Language At Rally Suggests He May Not Want The Spotlight After All
While he was growing up, second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, steered clear of the public eye. Barron's mom, Melania Trump, reportedly worked to keep his life out of the media as much as possible. Since he turned 18, it seems that Barron will continue on Melania's private path. On July 9, however, he made a rare appearance at Donald's campaign rally in Doral, Florida. This newfound willingness to publicly support Donald may lead some to believe that Barron is ready for a more public life. A closer look at his body language, on the other hand, tells a very different story.
Donald Trump praises his son Barron during a campaign rally in Doral, Florida.
"He's a very special guy. Barron Trump... He's pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric! Barron, it's good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron."pic.twitter.com/r46DJERoNd
A video of Barron's appearance at his dad's campaign rally posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Barron standing up and smiling at crowds of Trump supporters. "He's now going to college, got into every college he wanted to," Trump said. He continued, "He made his choice. And, he's a very good guy ... " Donald proceeded to say, "Stand up! Look at him!" prompting Barron to stand again to the sound of cheers. Is this a sign that Barron is ready to embrace the spotlight? Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP exclusively told The List that his body language shows otherwise. "Here we see him pumping his fists in the air," Brown notes, adding, "That's celebratory, but from the fists we see some tension. [Then] he matches his dad's thumbs up." This shows that Barron might simply be following his dad's lead.
Barron may be uncomfortable following in Donald's high-profile footsteps
Barron Trump's uneasy body language at Donald Trump's rally goes beyond clenched fists and copying his dad's movements. Traci Brown explained in The List's exclusive interview that "a closer look reveals that he didn't stand [until] he's called to do so. And he shows barely a smile, keeping his mouth closed." To Brown, this is a clear sign that Barron is "not really into showing full emotion, staying more reserved. Possibly really doesn't want the spotlight." Donald's speech made it clear that he was proud to have Barron publicly supporting him. Consequently, it's possible that Barron attended the rally in an attempt to appease his dad, rather than going because he wants all eyes on him.
Barron has plenty of unique opportunities in the world of politics should he choose to follow in his father's footsteps. Yet, when given a chance to take his first real step into the political arena, he was quick to turn it down. In May 2024, Barron had the opportunity to act as a delegate for the Florida GOP at the Republican National Convention. In response, Melania Trump's office put out a statement, saying, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," per the New York Post. It's unclear just yet whether a life of fame and politics is in Barron's future. For now, though, he seems to want to continue laying low.