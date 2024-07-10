Lara Trump Posts Major Fashion Fail And For Once It's Not Her Faux Pas
Lara Trump is no stranger to controversial outfits. The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has provided some of the worst Trump family outfits over the years. Yet, her recent post on Instagram proves that she doesn't just commit the occasional fashion crime, herself; she also appreciates a bad outfit on someone else. Lara shared a photo of her posing with an apparent major Donald Trump fan and pointed out his suit. Let's just say — yikes.
On July 9, 2024 Lara posted a photo taken in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention will take place next week. Lara looked her best in a black and white striped dress and nude heels. Yet, the similarly colored ensemble of the Donald supporter she posed with was a bit less tasteful. The fan's suit jacket featured a graphic print made entirely out of an image of Donald's face.
As if the jacket isn't enough of an eyesore, it was paired with clashing black and white printed pants. The photo shows Lara pointing proudly at the jacket. She captioned it, "Find me a better suit... I'll wait..." with an American flag emoji. Sure — fashion is subjective, but we think it would be pretty easy to find her a better suit. We can only hope that she didn't ask this fan where he got his jacket, or we might see Eric attending the convention in the same ensemble next week.
Lara Trump is gearing up for the RNC
While we don't agree with Lara Trump's take on the Donald Trump suit jacket, it's no surprise that she's happy to see creative forms of support for her father-in-law. She's currently hustling through the last stretch before the 2024 Republican National Convention. She shared the post just after revealing some interesting details about what may happen at the RNC while she stopped in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
"I think you'll be very excited and very surprised actually to see a lot of the people we're going to have speaking at the convention this year," she said, per WISN. "Really every single American should see themselves reflected in this convention. That is the goal, but I think you'll also hear from unlikely people, celebrities who maybe you've never heard from who support Donald Trump and support conservative values and the Republican Party. They feel this is the time right now; it is important to come out to talk about that..." she added. Model Amber Rose has reportedly signed on to speak at the convention, and according to Lara, more are sure to follow. The Republican National Convention will take place July 15 through July 18.