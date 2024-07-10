Lara Trump Posts Major Fashion Fail And For Once It's Not Her Faux Pas

Lara Trump is no stranger to controversial outfits. The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has provided some of the worst Trump family outfits over the years. Yet, her recent post on Instagram proves that she doesn't just commit the occasional fashion crime, herself; she also appreciates a bad outfit on someone else. Lara shared a photo of her posing with an apparent major Donald Trump fan and pointed out his suit. Let's just say — yikes.

On July 9, 2024 Lara posted a photo taken in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention will take place next week. Lara looked her best in a black and white striped dress and nude heels. Yet, the similarly colored ensemble of the Donald supporter she posed with was a bit less tasteful. The fan's suit jacket featured a graphic print made entirely out of an image of Donald's face.

As if the jacket isn't enough of an eyesore, it was paired with clashing black and white printed pants. The photo shows Lara pointing proudly at the jacket. She captioned it, "Find me a better suit... I'll wait..." with an American flag emoji. Sure — fashion is subjective, but we think it would be pretty easy to find her a better suit. We can only hope that she didn't ask this fan where he got his jacket, or we might see Eric attending the convention in the same ensemble next week.

