Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Throws Questions About His Potential VP Into A Tailspin
As we await official news of Donald Trump's pick for his vice presidential running mate, a surprising source has chimed in on the matter. The third-time presidential hopeful's ex-wife, Marla Maples, shared her thoughts on the potential next VP and, according to the former model, she would be willing to take on the role. Not only does this come as a major surprise but it also makes us wonder if Donald has made his choice at all. "I'm open. I'm open to whatever way that I can serve," Maples confidently told The Evening Standard. She added that Donald's family members are all banding together to do what they can for the benefit of his re-election campaign.
According to Maples, her distaste for politics prevented the former president's second wife from getting involved in his initial campaign back in 2016. Maples has one child with Donald, Tiffany Trump. And, during the 2016 presidential election, "My role was to give Tiffany strength." This time around, though, she's prepared to get involved — even if it means taking on the coveted VP role.
Despite acknowledging that she "see[s] how [politics] can separate and divide us," Maples proclaimed, "I'm ready. I am available if needed and I'm not sitting back anymore." While Donald's current wife, Melania Trump, has been mostly absent from his campaign trail, Maples clarified that she's all set to be front and center and, more importantly, isn't worried about any backlash that might ensue.
What does Marla Maples' statement mean for Trump's VP pick?
Marla Maples is clearly still on good terms with her former husband, Donald Trump. They were only married for three years, between 1993 and 1997, but under the circumstances, Maples might have some insider info about Trump's actual VP pick — if he even has one yet, that is. When The Evening Standard asked if she was seriously being considered for the role, Marples reasoned, "Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that" with a laugh before reiterating that she is more than willing to do it. It's difficult to imagine that the former model would respond this way if she knew that Donald had already chosen his running mate, however.
An inside source informed the New York Post that Trump, who clearly isn't in a rush to announce his 2024 pick for VP, has his potential running mates narrowed down to two top contenders: Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, and Senator JD Vance. The Republican National Convention takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 through July 18, 2024, at which Trump is reportedly planning to make his pick official. And yet, since his second wife still considers it a possibility that the controversial politician could ask her to run alongside him, will Trump really be ready to make this major announcement as soon as a few days from now?