Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Throws Questions About His Potential VP Into A Tailspin

As we await official news of Donald Trump's pick for his vice presidential running mate, a surprising source has chimed in on the matter. The third-time presidential hopeful's ex-wife, Marla Maples, shared her thoughts on the potential next VP and, according to the former model, she would be willing to take on the role. Not only does this come as a major surprise but it also makes us wonder if Donald has made his choice at all. "I'm open. I'm open to whatever way that I can serve," Maples confidently told The Evening Standard. She added that Donald's family members are all banding together to do what they can for the benefit of his re-election campaign.

According to Maples, her distaste for politics prevented the former president's second wife from getting involved in his initial campaign back in 2016. Maples has one child with Donald, Tiffany Trump. And, during the 2016 presidential election, "My role was to give Tiffany strength." This time around, though, she's prepared to get involved — even if it means taking on the coveted VP role.

Despite acknowledging that she "see[s] how [politics] can separate and divide us," Maples proclaimed, "I'm ready. I am available if needed and I'm not sitting back anymore." While Donald's current wife, Melania Trump, has been mostly absent from his campaign trail, Maples clarified that she's all set to be front and center and, more importantly, isn't worried about any backlash that might ensue.

