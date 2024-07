Shelley Duvall, Popeye Star, Dead At 75

On July 11, actor Shelley Duvall died at 75 years old. The cause of death was diabetes complications. Duvall's partner, Dan Gilroy, told The Hollywood Reporter: "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."

Advertisement

Duvall is likely most recognized for her roles as Olive Oyl in "Popeye" and as Wendy Torrance in "The Shining."

More to come...