Inside Lady Gabriella Windsor's Relationship With The Royal Family
The House of Windsor is a vast institution with many members — so many that it can be difficult to keep track. The public gaze is often on the senior royals, with the likes of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, usually stealing headlines (when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship isn't). Every now and then, the camera turns to lesser-known family members, often for tragic reasons. In 2024, Lady Gabriella Windsor became a topic of conversation after the unexpected death of her husband, Thomas Kingston.
It spiked a renewed interest in the blonde royal, with many wondering just how she is connected to the royal family, who she is behind closed doors, and what her level of involvement with the rest of the institution really is. As it turns out, Gabriella may not be one of the more senior members of the family, but she's still a much-loved part of the firm who has special relationships with those closest to the top.
In the time that followed Kingston's death, Gabriella has been spotted with the royals at her side, supporting her and boosting her spirits as she deals with an undeniable tragedy. It just goes to show that it doesn't matter how senior you are; if you need help, the Windsors will rally around their own. Let's take a look at Gabriella's connections to one of the world's most prominent families.
Her father is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II
If you're familiar with royal families who are surprisingly related to Queen Elizabeth II, you'll know that the British monarchy has a complex and intricate family tree. At times, it can be tricky to discern who is related to whom. Lady Gabriella Windsor is actually more closely connected to the late monarch and her descendants than some may think. She is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, Elizabeth's first cousin, making him a second cousin to the current monarch, King Charles III. Gabriella is one of two children born to Michael and his wife, Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz (known as Princess Michael of Kent). Her brother is Lord Frederick Windsor.
Despite not being senior royals, Michael and his wife have dedicated their time and effort to supporting the monarchy. According to the royal website, Micheal is involved in a whopping 100 charities and organizations and appears at around 200 working engagements each year. However, their honorable work hasn't always kept them out of trouble, and the prince and princess have sometimes found themselves in hot water with the public.
Gabriella's parents have caused controversy in the past for selling royal heirlooms on TV, having business dealing with Russia, claiming to have more royal blood than other family members, and even causing disputes with neighbors at Kensington Palace.
Lady Gabriella Windsor's touching moment with Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding
Ranking the best royal weddings in history isn't easy. There have been many grand spectacles over the years, from Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding to Princess Diana and King Charles III's nuptials. In 2019, it was Lady Gabriella Windsor's turn. Gabriella and her husband, Thomas Kingston, embraced royal tradition by getting married at St George's Chapel on the Windsor estate. The stunning bride looked radiant as she traced the steps many members of the family had previously taken before her (Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot there, as did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.)
Many members of the royal family were in attendance, including Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and, of course, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. Though there were many beautiful details throughout the day, it's this behind-the-scenes photo taken by another guest, Prince Dimitri, a descendant of the Yugoslavian monarchy, that stole the show. In the sweet snap, Gabriella can be seen stooping down to take Elizabeth's hand as the queen beams up at her from beneath her brightly-colored hat.
The clear look of genuine affection on Elizabeth's face is a testament to how highly she regarded the newlywed. It's thought that the pair had a close relationship.
Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to congratulate her in 2019
As we previously mentioned, plenty of royals turned out to celebrate Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding – but there were still a few who couldn't make it. Prince William and Princess Catherine weren't there as William had prior engagements, and although Princess Beatrice made the event alongside her parents, Princess Eugenie was nowhere to be seen. The princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were on vacation at the time and were unable to attend, but that didn't stop Eugenie from sending out a message of congratulations to her newly-hitched relative.
Eugenie shared a photograph on Instagram of Gabriella and Kingston surrounded by bridesmaids. The caption read: "Congratulations, dear Ella and Tom! You look absolutely stunning." The personal message garnered an enormous number of likes, topping 100,000.
It's not often that royals post such personal things on their social media pages, but this gave us an insight into how beloved Gabriella really is by her family members. Eugenie herself tied the knot at the same venue just a few months before Gabriella's wedding.
Lady Gabriella Windsor fainted at the Queen's funeral
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, it simultaneously rocked the nation and the world. While Elizabeth was a ripe old age, she had been an institution for so many years that she seemed almost infallible. Her death, though somewhat expected, still unsettled the House of Windsor. To the rest of the world, Elizabeth was a beloved leader, but to those closest to her, she was a mother, grandmother, cousin, and treasured family matriarch. Lady Gabriella Windsor felt the loss deeply and provided us with one of the most heart-wrenching moments from the queen's funeral.
Funerals are difficult for families at the best of times, but when it's also a public spectacle and a historical moment that will be discussed for years, it's understandable that pressure mounts. As she stood with other members of the royal family at the service in Westminster Hall, Gabriella fainted as the queen's coffin was brought in. The commotion appeared to be swiftly dealt with as others swooped in to help, and Gabriella wasn't seen throughout the rest of the service.
Gabriella was pictured before her health incident looking somber as she walked arm-in-arm with her husband, Thomas Kingston. She was immaculately dressed in a black coat dress and a black hat, complete with a face veil.
She attended King Charles III's coronation
The coronation of King Charles III was a huge affair that lit the city of London abuzz in 2023. Lady Gabriella Windsor was in attendance with her family, and she pulled out all of the stops for the day. Queen Elizabeth II's cousin wore a bright pink button-down dress with a belt that cinched her in at the waist and, of course, a matching hat with floral detailing. Gabriella kept her jewelry relatively simple, choosing to wear a clover brooch and subtle drop earrings. Although her husband, Thomas Kingston, was still alive at the time of the coronation, he wasn't in attendance. Instead, Gabriella could be seen arm-in-arm with her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor.
The pair chatted cordially as they were pictured among the crowd, largely smiling from ear to ear as the day's events unfolded. It doesn't appear that Frederick's wife, former actress Sophie Winkleman, was at the coronation either, but that's not entirely unusual. Many other significant royals were not invited in order to keep the guest list as small as possible. Even fan favorite Sarah, Duchess of York, was left off of the list, as was Charles' own goddaughter, India Hicks.
Considering that information, It speaks volumes that Gabriella was deemed important enough to get a seat at this prestigious royal family soiree.
Several members of the royal family supported her at Thomas Kingston's funeral
The tragic and heartbreaking death by suicide of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, dealt a blow to the family. When the news broke of the financier's untimely death at age 45, Gabriella released a statement via Buckingham Palace, part of which read: "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him" (via BBC). While the intricacies around Kingston's passing haven't been made public at the time of writing, it's clear that the unexpected events took their toll on Gabriella. However, the royals were quickly rallied around her and ensured she was supported.
Unlike funerals for senior members of the royal family, Kingston's service was private. Several Windsors were still in attendance, including Gabriella's parents, Prince and Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and even Prince William himself. The royal family offered use of St James' Palace for the reception and the service.
Not many details about the service are known, but Gabriella has always been there to support her relatives during other funerals, so it's only natural they would be there for her in her hour of need.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Lady Gabriella Windsor attended Trooping the Colour in 2024
Returning to normalcy after the devastating death of a loved one is easier said than done, especially when you're in the public eye. When Lady Gabriella returned to royal events, royalists were glad to see her — though she kept her first appearance relatively under wraps. In years past, it's been usual for the entire royal family, including extended relatives, to appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The grandiose event is a masterclass in pomp and circumstance and features a fly past which the royals watch pass over the palace. However, Queen Elizabeth II bucked tradition in 2022, opting to have just the senior members of the family on the balcony while others watched from within.
King Charles III decided to keep that change going when he became monarch, too. As a result, when Gabriella was spotted at the king's birthday celebrations in 2024, it was brief and fleeting. She stood inside the palace alongside her brother, Lord Frederick, and her sister-in-law, Sophie Winkleman, wearing a baby pink pillbox hat and a matching dress.
It was her first royal engagement since the death of her husband, but considering how joyous Trooping the Colour is, let's hope Gabriella's spirits were lifted — even if it was momentarily.
The royals rallied around her at Royal Ascot
Anyone who knows anything about the royals knows that they absolutely love horses. Queen Elizabeth II owned many racehorses, King Charles III is a racing and polo fan, and both Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, are Olympic equestrians. Thus, it makes sense that many members of the Windsor family attend Royal Ascot — a premiere annual racing festival that sees crowds of over 300,000 attend. Lady Gabriella Windsor has appeared at the event many times, including in 2023 when she was spotted in the royal box alongside her husband, Thomas Kingston. It must have been difficult, given her memories from years past with Kingston, for Gabriella to attend without him in 2024.
Regardless, she was in attendance dressed in a gorgeous floral dress, complete with a beaming smile. Gabriella also took part in the royal carriage parade, where she sat alongside Princess Anne and Peter Philips. In photographs from the day, Gabriella can be seen waving to crowds alongside her relatives and standing in the royal box where she conversed with Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Wellington.
Zara Tindall was also photographed giving Gabriella an enormous hug and chatting to Princess Eugenie, making this a real family affair full of love and support.
She allegedly once swam naked in the Buckingham Palace pool
Undoubtedly, Lady Gabriella Windsor has faced challenging times in recent years, but there were times when life was lighter — at least, that's what one of her ex-boyfriends has said. In an essay for Vanity Fair, Aatish Taseer, a man Gabriella dated in the early 2000s, laid their relationship bare. Many of the claims were unflattering, painting a picture of a chaotic relationship and piquing public interest. According to Taseer, Gabriella and her beau skinny-dipped in the Buckingham Palace pool, during their relationship.
"For three surreal years, Ella and I hung about Kensington Palace; we swam naked in the Queen's pool in Buckingham Palace [and] we did MDMA in Windsor Castle," wrote the Amherst College alum. Though the claims were rebuffed by the royal family, if true, it paints a picture of a young, wild-at-heart royal living it up in her prime.
Taseer's stories would also attest to just how much time Gabriella spent at different royal properties growing up. The very fact that she had free access to Queen Elizabeth II's pool at Buckingham Palace goes to show how welcome and well-known she was at the property.
She previously celebrated the holidays with the royal family
The holiday season is a big event for the royal family, with many Windsors spending Christmas together at the Sandringham estate. Typically, the senior royals are always in attendance there, along with the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall and their children, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. While Lady Gabriella isn't a staple there, she has been spotted spending time with at Buckingham Palace over the holidays in the past. In 2015, she joined her sister-in-law and other family members for a Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2023, Hello! asked Gabriella if she was able to participate in any family gatherings before Santa came to town. She replied enthusiastically, "Absolutely! We're having some very festive gatherings, which I love." Although she may not have gone into much detail, King Charles III hosted a Christmas lunch for his extended family at Windsor Castle last year which Gabriella, if tradition is anything to go by, would likely have been invited to.
Considering just how much the family has rallied around Gabriella this year, we wouldn't be surprised if she makes more appearances at Sandringham in the future.