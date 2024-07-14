Inside Lady Gabriella Windsor's Relationship With The Royal Family

The House of Windsor is a vast institution with many members — so many that it can be difficult to keep track. The public gaze is often on the senior royals, with the likes of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, usually stealing headlines (when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship isn't). Every now and then, the camera turns to lesser-known family members, often for tragic reasons. In 2024, Lady Gabriella Windsor became a topic of conversation after the unexpected death of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

It spiked a renewed interest in the blonde royal, with many wondering just how she is connected to the royal family, who she is behind closed doors, and what her level of involvement with the rest of the institution really is. As it turns out, Gabriella may not be one of the more senior members of the family, but she's still a much-loved part of the firm who has special relationships with those closest to the top.

In the time that followed Kingston's death, Gabriella has been spotted with the royals at her side, supporting her and boosting her spirits as she deals with an undeniable tragedy. It just goes to show that it doesn't matter how senior you are; if you need help, the Windsors will rally around their own. Let's take a look at Gabriella's connections to one of the world's most prominent families.

