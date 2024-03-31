What Lady Gabriella Windsor And Thomas Kingston's Wedding Was Really Like

The following article contains references to suicide.

If there's one thing Britain knows how to do, it's throw a royal wedding that history will never forget. Back in 2019, Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, tied the knot with financier Thomas Kingston in a lavish ceremony that boasted a who's who of royal guests. At the time, it was hailed as one of the biggest weddings of the season, a title not easily achieved in London's high-society circles. It seemed like Gabriella and her beau were a match made in heaven. Sadly, less than five years later, news broke of Kingston's tragic death.

On February 25, 2024, Kingston was found dead of an apparent suicide. This tragic news rocked the nation and royal watchers across the pond, and it brought about a renewed interest in Gabriella's relationship with whom she dubbed an "exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him" (via The Guardian).

While it is bittersweet to look back, Gabriella and Kingston's wedding day was a glittering affair that will remain in the history books. From the choice of jewelry to the surprisingly well-known venue and even Gabriella's near-disastrous wardrobe malfunction, the Kingston-Windsor wedding was a tour de force that exuded luxury. Not even Queen Elizabeth II herself dared to miss it.