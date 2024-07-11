Who Is Olympic Track & Field Star Alica Schmidt?

Alica Schmidt is ready to race to the top at the 2024 Olympics. The German track and field athlete is among the latest names in the sporting world who are confirmed to be heading to the Summer Games, due to begin on July 26 in Paris, France. The achievement of her Olympic dream has been a long time coming for athlete, who endured a series of setbacks and back-breaking hours of training to secure a place on Germany's 4 x 400 meter relay team, which also includes high-ranking athletes Luna Bulmahn and Eileen Demes.

In anticipation of her debut at the Olympics, Schmidt's nerves are high but so are her spirits. "If I go into a competition and I'm not nervous, it won't go well," she told Women's Health (via Health Medicine Lab). "My biggest motivation is thinking about my goals. And about my training partners. The competition never sleeps, they work just as hard as I do." There is no one more familiar with just how tough the competition can get than Schmidt, who lost out on a chance to compete at the previous Olympics by a narrow margin.

There is a lot of buzz around Schmidt's Olympic turnout that is not simply prompted by her athletic skill. Also famous as a part-time model and influencer, the sprinter has legions of admirers in awe of her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Though reasons are varied, the cheers for her are loud. Here is everything to know about Olympic track and field star Alica Schmidt.

